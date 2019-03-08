Walk your four-legged friend for a life-saving charity

The dog show is the perfect opportunity to show off your furry friend's best assets! Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Archant

Join Essex & Herts Ambulance at their Heli Hounds event in Hertfordshire to raise money for your local life-saving charity. Walk with your pooch on Sunday June 9, for a one, two or three mile walk.

TV dog behaviouralist Dima Yeremenko sharing some top tips. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance TV dog behaviouralist Dima Yeremenko sharing some top tips. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

What better way to spend a Sunday than going on a beautiful scenic walk with your family and your furry friend? Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) is inviting supporters to enjoy some fresh air and delightful scenery in aid of a 'pawsome' local cause this weekend.

The charity will be holding its Heli Hounds Dog Walk and Show at historic Hatfield House. With hundreds of dogs and their owners taking part to support their local life-saving Charity, it will be a memorable and rewarding way of spending the day. Participants can choose from three well-marked woodland walks - over one, two or three miles - so there's a route suitable for everyone.

EHAAT mascot Pilot Pete will be getting involved. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance EHAAT mascot Pilot Pete will be getting involved. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Following the walk there will be lots of dog-related attractions to enjoy and stalls to browse. TV dog behaviourist Dima Yeremenko, who has worked with the likes of Paul O'Grady and Noel Fitzpatrick, will be giving demonstrations and sharing some top training tips.

There will also be a fun dog show with a selection of classes to enter including; Best Puppy, Best Veteran, Lovely Lady, Fabulous Fella, Best Rescue Rehome, Bad Hair Day and Young Handler. If your dog looks like you, can do an amazing trick or is a great mover, this is the dog show for you!

Gaynor Wareham has been a Critical Care Paramedic with Essex & Herts Air Ambulance for three years. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Gaynor Wareham has been a Critical Care Paramedic with Essex & Herts Air Ambulance for three years. Picture: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

EHAAT Events Manager Emily Donnachie said: "Our Heli Hounds events have been really popular with our dog-owning supporters, so we are really excited to be holding this event at Hatfield House. It is a beautiful venue in a stunning setting. "As well as three lovely routes to enjoy, there will be lots of attractions and activities to keep the whole family and their dogs entertained. Whether you have got a young pedigree or an aging mongrel, there will be something for everyone. Bring your family, a picnic and enjoy the whole day!"

Tickets for the walk cost just £5 if purchased by Thursday June 6, or £10 on the day. Entries for the dog show cost £1.50 per dog per class, or £2 on the day.

Register now at ehaat.org/events or by calling 0345 2417 690. The first 250 dogs to register will receive a FREE doggy bandana!

Gaynor Wareham, Critical Care Paramedic

Gaynor Wareham has been a Critical Care Paramedic with Essex & Herts Air Ambulance for the last three years. Like her colleagues, she has undertaken specialist training which gives her the skills that are needed to treat the seriously ill and injured patients that the Air Ambulance is sent to. Each day Essex & Herts Air Ambulance is called out around six times to attend to patients across Essex and Hertfordshire. In 2018 its crews attended a record number of 1,491 patients.

Gaynor explained how her role differs from her colleagues working on land ambulances. "The main difference between us and a Paramedic in the ambulance service is that we work with a Pre-hospital Care Doctor. As Critical Care Paramedics we have enhanced skills. These include being able to perform minor surgical procedures and assist with major surgical procedures. Because we work alongside Doctors on a day to day basis, we are able to pick up new skills and knowledge that you wouldn't on a land ambulance."

Of all the patients she has helped, Gaynor says one stands out. "A young lad had come off a trail bike going round a bend and hit into a concrete bollard. He had severe chest injuries which we were most worried about. We anaesthetised him (put him to sleep) and put thoracostomies (a small incision of the chest wall) in and flew him to The Royal London Hospital. "I have seen him a few times since his incident: at his Airbase visit, Motorcycle Run and North Weald Family Fun Day and at our 20 Year Celebration Event. They are a lovely family and were so thankful for our help. It reminds you why you do this job."