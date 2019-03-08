Advanced search

Jousting to entertain visitors to Knebworth House this Easter

PUBLISHED: 19:28 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:28 20 April 2019

Jousting will return to the grounds of Knebworth House this Easter. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House.

Jousting will return to the grounds of Knebworth House this Easter. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House.

Supplied by Knebworth House

Jousting is due to take place at Knebworth House this Easter.

Easter jousting at Knebworth House. Picture: Rob Ryder

The turrets and towers of Knebworth House will provide a spectacular backdrop to jousting over the Easter holiday.

On Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, April 21 and April 22, you can watch medieval jousting at the Hertfordshire stately home.

There are two scheduled jousting displays on both days, at 12.30pm and 2.30pm, weather dependant.

Costumed knights on majestic warhorses will gallop at full tilt across the arena in a fantastic display of horsemanship.

The glorious gardens at Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Casey Gutteridge / CPG Photography Ltd.The glorious gardens at Knebworth House from the air. Picture: Casey Gutteridge / CPG Photography Ltd.

The crowds are encouraged to cheer and jeer the Knights of Arkley as they demonstrate their skills in hand-to-hand combat.

Once again, the Green Dragon Bowmen will be offering visitors the chance to try some archery.

There is a small charge of £2 for six arrows.

Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome in the showground and Park but not in Knebworth House, Gardens, Dinosaur Trail, or inside Fort Knebworth.

The jousting is included in the admission ticket.

Tickets cost £10 per person or a group of four can purchase a family ticket for £36.

You can save 10 per cent by booking your admission tickets in advance online via the Knebworth House website.

Park and Gardens entry is free for season ticket holders and children under three.

• For more information, or to buy tickets, visit www.knebworthhouse.com or phone the Estate Office on 01438 812661.

