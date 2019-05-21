Advanced search

Duxford Air Festival to celebrate 75 years of the jet engine

21 May, 2019 - 19:19
The AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers take to the skies at the 2018 Duxford Air Festival. Visit IWM Duxford this Spring Bank Holiday for the Duxford Air Festival. Picture: IWM

The AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers take to the skies at the 2018 Duxford Air Festival. Visit IWM Duxford this Spring Bank Holiday for the Duxford Air Festival. Picture: IWM

IWM

This weekend's Duxford Air Festival will celebrate 75 years of the jet engine.

Crowds at the Duxford Air Festival in 2018 gather to watch 'Sally B', Europe's last airworthy B-17 Flying Fortress. Visit IWM Duxford this Spring Bank Holiday for the Duxford Air Festival. Picture: IWM

The action-packed show returns with fast-flying and dazzling air displays in the skies above, to thrilling technology, inspiring inventions and ground-breaking innovation across the museum and showground.

Taking place at IWM Duxford on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, the festival will celebrate the past, present and future of the jet engine, which entered operational military service 75 years ago in 1944 and has revolutionised air travel ever since.

The historic Cambridgeshire airfield near Royston will be welcoming the RAF's oldest and newest jet engines, from the Second World War to the present day.

A Martin-Baker Meteor - the first British jet fighter - will be on static display, while a powerful Typhoon FGR4 - the RAF's current first-line combat aircraft - will take to the skies.

Visitors enjoy the warm weather at the Duxford Air Festival in 2018. Visit IWM Duxford this Spring Bank Holiday for the Duxford Air Festival. Picture: IWMVisitors enjoy the warm weather at the Duxford Air Festival in 2018. Visit IWM Duxford this Spring Bank Holiday for the Duxford Air Festival. Picture: IWM

Barrel rolls, loops and vertical splits will be presented by the Breitling Jet Team as they fly seven L-39C Albatros high-performance jet trainers at speeds of over 700km an hour.

With a juxtaposition of historic and contemporary aircraft, the 2019 Duxford Air Festival will showcase the power and might of helicopters.

The Chinook is one of the world's largest helicopters, with dual-powered jet rotors and the agility to fly while carrying up to the same weight as four Range Rovers.

Returning aircraft include the last remaining airworthy B-17 in Europe, 'Sally B', the Tiger Moth formation display team, and the AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers.

On the ground, interactive activities will also celebrate 75 years of the jet engine.

Beatboxer Randolph Matthews will combine aircraft noises with visitors' vocal chords, while aviation partners will be offering drone challenges, the chance to trace flight paths in the sky using real aircraft marshalling moves, and ground aerobatics.

From meteorologists to jet plane ground crews, experts will be on hand to answer questions on the science and history of aviation, including how the weather affects flight.

IWM Duxford houses aircraft that have transformed flight, including the futuristic Blackbird spy plane, which performed top secret operations for almost 30 years, and the B-52 Stratofortress, which stretches the length of the American Air Museum.

The Duxford Air Festival makes for a perfect day out for families. Visit IWM Duxford this Spring Bank Holiday for the Duxford Air Festival. Picture: IWMThe Duxford Air Festival makes for a perfect day out for families. Visit IWM Duxford this Spring Bank Holiday for the Duxford Air Festival. Picture: IWM

Iconic aircraft, including the Spitfire, Concorde and the contemporary Tornado, are also on display across the museum.

Tickets for all IWM Duxford air shows are on sale for the 2019 season.

Tickets for this weekend cost from £35, while kids under 16 go free.

Book online or call the Duxford Air Festival event line on 0844 453 9077.

A young couple enjoy a day out at the 2017 Duxford Air Festival. Visit IWM Duxford this Spring Bank Holiday for the Duxford Air Festival. Picture: IWMA young couple enjoy a day out at the 2017 Duxford Air Festival. Visit IWM Duxford this Spring Bank Holiday for the Duxford Air Festival. Picture: IWM

No tickets are available to buy on the day.

- Visit www.iwm.org.uk/events/duxford-air-festival-2019 for more details.

Hands-on activities at the Duxford Air Festival allow children to learn about aviation and engineering. Visit IWM Duxford this Spring Bank Holiday for the Duxford Air Festival. Picture: IWMHands-on activities at the Duxford Air Festival allow children to learn about aviation and engineering. Visit IWM Duxford this Spring Bank Holiday for the Duxford Air Festival. Picture: IWM

