Take your dog for a walk at annual daffs charity event in Hatfield

The annua Dogs & Daffs Charity Walk returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, March 22. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Walkies! Take your pet pooch for a walk and raise money for a deserving charity at the same time at an event returning to Hatfield House.

The annual Dogs & Daffs Charity Walk is set for Sunday, March 22 from 9.30am at the historic Hertfordshire stately home.

Banish those winter blues and put your best foot forward in aid of Riding for Disabled - Digswell Place Group at this fun event for you and your four-legged friends.

Pop along to the Stable Yard at Hatfield House with your pooch to register and then stroll the grounds of Hatfield Park, following a selection of new park walks.

There is also a wheelchair/buggy friendly route.

The beautiful grounds will be opened exclusively for walkers and their dogs taking part in this event, ahead of Hatfield House's open 2020 season.

There will also be a fun dog show with various categories to enter, as well as flyball and have-a-go dog agility.

For more information, visit www.hatfield-house.co.uk/events/category/community-charity/ and http://dogsanddaffs.weebly.com/

The event has raised more than £20,000 for the Digswell Place Group Riding for Disabled Association over the last five years.