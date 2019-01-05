Dogs and Daffs charity walk event returning to Hatfield House

Walkies! Save the date for the annual Dogs and Daffs charity walk and fun dog show at Hatfield House.

Banish those winter blues and put your best foot forward in aid of Digswell Place Group – Riding for the Disabled at Hatfield House on Sunday, March 24.

Pop along to the Stable Yard Shops at the Hertfordshire stately home with your pet pooch to register and stroll the grounds of Hatfield Park following a selection of the estate’s walks. There is also a wheelchair/buggy friendly route.

The beautiful grounds will be opened exclusively for walkers and their dogs taking part in this event, ahead of Hatfield House’s 2019 open season.

As well as the dog walk, there will be a fun dog show, have-a-go dog scurry, and flyball demos.

The event has raised more than £10,000 for Digswell Place RDA so far.

For further information about the event, visit www.dogsanddaffs.weebly.com or contact info@digswellplacerda.org.uk or 01707 332159.

Alternatively, visit www.digswellplacerda.org.uk

You can also visit Hatfield House’s website at www.hatfield-house.co.uk/event/dogs-and-daffs/ for more details.