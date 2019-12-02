Festival for dogs set to return to Knebworth House

DogFest returns to Knebworth House from May 2 to May 3, 2020. Picture: Nigel Kirby Photography Nigel Kirby Photography

The ultimate day out for dogs and their owners will be heading to Hertfordshire again next year.

Organisers have confirmed the dates for DogFest's return to Knebworth House in 2020.

The festival designed for dog-lovers and their four-legged friends will take place in Knebworth Park on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3.

Tickets for the paw-some weekend are on sale from noon on Monday, December 2, just in time for Christmas stocking fillers.

New for 2020 is a premium ticket, which includes fast-track entry, a glass of bubbles or beer, priority parking, and a DogFest bandana for your pet.

DogFest South offers a full day out, packed with dog-friendly attractions, entertainment and activities with plenty of opportunities for your canine companion to get involved.

Every day DogFest sees The Fun Dog Show, a participatory event where your dog can compete across a number of fun categories, leading to the chance to be crowned Best in Show.

Get your pup involved in hay bale racing, test their ability and agility on a variety of courses, and make a splash over at the dog diving pool.

There's also the chance to visit the 'Dogs with Jobs' area to meet some of the most remarkable working canines in the country.

You can also head over to the Hound Hangout to say hello to some of the most famous dogs of Instagram.

For those with younger dogs, the Puppy Zone is the perfect place to teach them some basic skills and introduce them to new sights, sounds and sensations which they will experience in everyday life.

Wellbeing and education are at the heart of DogFest 2020, with much of the show content focusing on health and the emotional wellbeing of dogs and their humans.

There's everything from first aid training and nutrition advice through to the mental health benefits of getting outdoors with your dog.

Supporting the wellbeing focus, the obedience ring offers visitors and their dogs a fun and effective activity programme with a positive underlying message - training bonds the human and their canine pals, creating a healthy and happy relationship.

This is an aspect of the show which welcomes all breeds and ages, puppies experiencing their first training session, and older dogs who may need a refresher on their existing skills.

The fun doesn't stop there, as DogFest will also offer a shopping experience like no other, with a retail village featuring hundreds of well-known brands, bespoke producers, and delicious food and drink for both you and your dog.

Adult tickets cost £17.50 plus booking fee, with concessions £12.50 and children £10.50.

A family ticket is priced £46.

A DogFest premium ticket is £35, while weekend adult passes are £30, weekend children's tickets £16 and weekend concessions £21, plus fees.

To book tickets for DogFest 2020, visit www.dog-fest.co.uk

