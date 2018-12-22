Video

DogFest to return to Knebworth with special guests Clare Balding and Noel Fitzpatrick

DogFest will return to Knebworth Park in 2019. DogFest

DogFest, the ultimate festival for dogs and their owners, will return to Knebworth next year with special guests Noel Fitzpatrick and Clare Balding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After this summer’s event in Knebworth Park was cancelled due to the hot weather, DogFest will return to the grounds of the historic Hertfordshire stately home in 2019.

Organisers have confirmed the dates for DogFest 2019, with the event’s southern leg taking place at Knebworth House over the weekend of Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, 2019.

TV’s Supervet, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, will once again appear at the perfect day out for dog owners and their pampered pooches.

Clare Balding also stars for the first time at DogFest in 2019.

Clare Balding will be a special guest when DogFest returns to Knebworth House in 2019. Picture: Dean Whiting. Clare Balding will be a special guest when DogFest returns to Knebworth House in 2019. Picture: Dean Whiting.

The presenter of Crufts’ TV coverage and shows such as BBC Radio 4’s Ramblings has been confirmed as a special guest at the UK’s biggest and best day our for dogs and their families.

Famed for her love of dogs, Clare will headline on the main stage with anecdotes from her life, and those of her four-legged friends.

She will lead The Great Dog Walk, where she’ll chat to people all around the course – it has 2K and 4K routes.

Clare will also award prizes for DogFest’s acclaimed ‘Fun Dog Show’.

Noel Fitzpatrick will be a special guest when DogFest returns to Knebworth House in 2019. Picture: Dean Whiting. Noel Fitzpatrick will be a special guest when DogFest returns to Knebworth House in 2019. Picture: Dean Whiting.

Noel Fitzpatrick, known globally for his ground-breaking work, will front a special interactive feature for younger visitors.

The world-leading orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeon will also open The Great Dog Walk – now a much-loved activity within DogFest.

He will also deliver a special, insightful talk for fans purchasing VIP tickets.

DogFest once again promises a packed schedule of celebrity appearances and expert talks, jaw-dropping dog displays, educational sessions and fun, have-a-go activities for canines.

Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick at DogFest 2017 at Knebworth House [Picture: Casey Gutteridge] Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick at DogFest 2017 at Knebworth House [Picture: Casey Gutteridge]

Everything is geared towards celebrating the amazing bond between dogs and people, and promoting animal welfare.

All this plus great live music sets, cool street food and shopping galore for pooches and people alike.

A-listers of the furry variety will also be in evidence at the ‘Dogs of Instagram’ Hound Hangout.

DogFest South at Knebworth House is just one of three festivals next year.

DogFest, a festival for dogs and their owners, returns to Knebworth House in May 2019. DogFest, a festival for dogs and their owners, returns to Knebworth House in May 2019.

DogFest North will take place at Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire, from June 15-16, and DogFest West will take over Ashton Court Estate in Bristol on June 22 and June 23.

Further information on all shows can be found at www.dog-fest.co.uk

Tickets are available from https://dogfest.seetickets.com/content/ticket-options and the hotline 0871 220 0260.

Advance tickets cost £16.50 adults, £10.50 children aged six to 16, and it is free for under-6s. Dogs also go free.

Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick at DogFest 2017 at Knebworth House [Picture: Casey Gutteridge] Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick at DogFest 2017 at Knebworth House [Picture: Casey Gutteridge]

An advance family ticket – for two adults and two children – costs £45.

Senior (over 60) tickets are £12.50 in advance on £13.65 on the day, and VIP (advance ticket sales only) are £90.

Tickets on the door are £21.50 for adults and £16.25 for children.

A family ticket will cost £58.50 at the gate.

DogFest DogFest

• The DogFest ticket does not include entry to Knebworth House, Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground or Dinosaur Trail.

However, a discounted ticket for entry to the Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground and Dinosaur Trail on May 11 or May 12 can be purchased for just £5 on production of a DogFest ticket.

Dogs are not allowed in the Gardens, Dinosaur Trail or inside Fort Knebworth, but are welcome on leads in the Park and at the Adventure Playground.

House supplement tickets can also be purchased at the door of the house for £4 for adults or £3.50 for senior citizens / children, in addition to a Park & Gardens ticket.

DogFest, a festival for dogs and their owners, returns to Knebworth House in May 2019. DogFest, a festival for dogs and their owners, returns to Knebworth House in May 2019.

Visit the Knebworth House website at www.knebworthhouse.com for more details.