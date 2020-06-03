Advanced search

Dinosaurs after dark coming to Paradise Wildlife Park

PUBLISHED: 11:59 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 03 June 2020

Dinosaurs After Dark can be watched on the Paradise Wildlife Park Facebook page on Wednesday, June 10 at 9.30pm.

Dinosaurs After Dark can be watched on the Paradise Wildlife Park Facebook page on Wednesday, June 10 at 9.30pm.

Paradise Wildlife Park

Experience a virtual tour of dinosaurs after dark online from a Hertfordshire zoo next week.

Dinosaurs After Dark at Paradise Wildlife ParkDinosaurs After Dark at Paradise Wildlife Park

Following the huge success of Paradise Wildlife Park’s World of Dinosaurs Virtual Tour, the PWP team have decided to give it a little bit of edge.

They will be bringing this tour again – but during the evening when things start to get a little bit dark in Hertfordshire.

Lit by torches and lanterns, staff will take you on a magical tour of PWP’s World of Dinosaurs.

You will see the dinosaurs, including the T-Rex, come to life by moonlight.

Dinosaurs After Dark at Paradise Wildlife ParkDinosaurs After Dark at Paradise Wildlife Park

Packed full of all the best dinosaur trivia, your family will be in for a virtual experience like never before.

The special Dinos After Dark event will take place on Paradise Wildlife Park’s Facebook page on Wednesday, June 10 at 9.30pm.

Once the park in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, is allowed to reopen to the public, Dinos After Dark will be the latest attraction to come to the site.

You can turn back time and walk among dinosaurs as the sun starts to come down.

There will be a big ticket pre-sale event where you can purchase your tickets to Dinos After Dark, and general admission to the Hertfordshire park, in advance coming soon.

Keep an eye on our PWP’s website – www.pwpark.com – and social media for more info on this.

For more on event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/540810603462968/

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield Junior Bake Off star embraces Willow’s take time for tea campaign

Zak Travess appeared on Junior Bake Off 2019. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Herts police: ‘Appalled and horrified’ by George Floyd’s death but say coronavirus restrictions remain

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in London. The protest follows the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, this week which has seen a police officer charged with third-degree murder. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Dinosaurs after dark coming to Paradise Wildlife Park

Dinosaurs After Dark can be watched on the Paradise Wildlife Park Facebook page on Wednesday, June 10 at 9.30pm.

Aircraft museum’s popular Sea Vixen is ‘true Cold War Warrior’

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum’'s Sea Vixen. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris
Drive 24