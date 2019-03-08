Advanced search

Discover dinosaurs at Knebworth Park adventure

PUBLISHED: 10:42 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 24 May 2019

One of the 72 life-size dinosaurs in the Wilderness Gardens at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate

One of the 72 life-size dinosaurs in the Wilderness Gardens at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate

Knebworth Estate

There will be Jurassic larks in Knebworth Park this Spring May Bank Holiday.

Front view of Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth EstateFront view of Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate

Discover the prehistoric world with Dino Adventure at Knebworth House on Monday, May 27.

Aspiring palaeontologists and brave explorers can face the trail of 72 life-sized dinosaurs located in the Wilderness Garden.

Exploring the woodland paths, children can learn about the T-Rex, woolly mammoths and other fascinating prehistoric creatures at the Hertfordshire stately home.

There are information boards throughout the Dinosaur Trail and a chalk board for creating 'caveman drawings'.

Dino Adventure at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth EstateDino Adventure at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate

The Dino Adventure trail sheet can be purchased from Knebworth's gift shop on the day for £1.

This is sold separately to Knebworth Park & Gardens admission. Last sheet is sold at 3pm.

Budding adventurers who complete the trail sheet by finding all the dino eggs can claim an exciting reward.

During the day, the Ventura Wildlife Rangers will offer hands-on experiences with reptilian relatives of the dinosaurs, including snakes, lizards and tortoises.

Using specialist tools, they will demonstrate the techniques required to make the greatest finds, and will help children hunt for fossils hidden at the Dino-Dig Palaeontological Site.

Youngsters can also join Tara from Tiny T's, who will be telling her original tales about what she found on her explorer adventures.

Come along and jump in the time machine to immerse yourself in your own dinosaur world.

Entry includes the adventure playground with Fort Knebworth, the Dinosaur Trail, the 28-acres of formal gardens, the maze, and the 250-acre park which is great for games and picnics.

Tickets cost £10 per person over the age of three.

Book your admission tickets online before midnight the day before your visit to save 10 per cent.

● Visit www.knebworthhouse.com for more.

