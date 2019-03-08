Decorative Salvage & Vintage Fair returns to Knebworth House

The Decorative Salvage & Vintage Fair returns to Knebworth House this weekend.

The Decorative Salvage & Vintage Fair returns to Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate The Decorative Salvage & Vintage Fair returns to Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate

Looking for quirky items that cannot be found on the high street?

Then the Decorative Salvage & Vintage Fair at Knebworth House is the place to be on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

Traders from the UK and beyond always provide a fantastic selection of quality stock for the fair.

Visitors can buy reclaimed items, industrial furniture, textiles, ironwork, art, design pieces, bronzes, decorative mirrors, lighting, fireplaces, garden statuary, and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

Front view of Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate Front view of Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate

If you are an architect, designer or just looking for unique decorative pieces for your home and garden, this event is not to be missed.

Entry to the park costs £10 per person.

Knebworth House admission tickets are also available at a supplement of £4 for adults and £3.50 for senior citizens and children.

Book your admission tickets online before midnight the day before your visit to save 10 per cent.

Full price tickets will be available at the gate on the day.

● Visit www.knebworthhouse.com for more.