Decorative Salvage & Vintage Fair returns to Knebworth House

PUBLISHED: 10:53 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 24 May 2019

The Decorative Salvage & Vintage Fair at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate

Knebworth Estate

The Decorative Salvage & Vintage Fair returns to Knebworth House this weekend.

Looking for quirky items that cannot be found on the high street?

Then the Decorative Salvage & Vintage Fair at Knebworth House is the place to be on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

Traders from the UK and beyond always provide a fantastic selection of quality stock for the fair.

Visitors can buy reclaimed items, industrial furniture, textiles, ironwork, art, design pieces, bronzes, decorative mirrors, lighting, fireplaces, garden statuary, and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

Front view of Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth EstateFront view of Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate

You may also want to watch:

If you are an architect, designer or just looking for unique decorative pieces for your home and garden, this event is not to be missed.

Entry to the park costs £10 per person.

Knebworth House admission tickets are also available at a supplement of £4 for adults and £3.50 for senior citizens and children.

Book your admission tickets online before midnight the day before your visit to save 10 per cent.

Full price tickets will be available at the gate on the day.

● Visit www.knebworthhouse.com for more.

Head’s vow to parents after Welwyn Garden City school given ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted

The Stanborough School was inspected from 30 April to 1 May. Picture: Google

Armed police called to ‘gun incident’ in Welwyn Garden City

Metal Pellet BB Gun

Wrong trees cut down at Welwyn Garden City park due to contractor error

Poplar trees were felled in Moneyhole park by accident on a footpath by Wyton & Leysdown. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police appeal for witnesses following sexual harassment in Welwyn Garden City

Police.

Hatfield Tunnel closed following traffic collision

Hatfield Tunnel is currently closed after two vehicles crashed

