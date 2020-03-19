Aircraft museum’s ‘if you can’t come to us, then we can bring it to you’ message

A view from the mezzanine of the new Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Hangar at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies Alan Davies

An aircraft museum preserving Hatfield’s aviation heritage will be bringing its exhibits to the public online now that it has closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We are sad to announce the de Havilland Aircraft Museum is now closed until further notice due to the #COVID19 pandemic. We will continue posting and would love you to stay in touch. Stay safe & well everyone. #MuseumsTogether #ClosedButActive pic.twitter.com/vaS3CRBZcD — de Havilland Aircraft Museum (@deHavMuseum) March 18, 2020

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum at Salisbury Hall, London Colney, has sadly closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, curator Alistair Hodgson is keen for people to still see the museum’s collection of exhibits in daily posts and videos on social media.

The message from the museum is simply ‘if you can’t come to us, then we can bring it to you’.

Posting on the museum’s Facebook page, Alistair wrote: “In the UK and all across the world, museums and art galleries are having to close down for the time being.

Thread from our Curator:

Museums, galleries, schools and workplaces are having to close. It's just the time when people need the diversion of being able to visit somewhere – but that just can't happen right now. -1/6#MuseumsTogether #MuseumsFromHome #ClosedButOpen — de Havilland Aircraft Museum (@deHavMuseum) March 19, 2020

“And with schools and workplaces shutting too, it’s just the time when people would have wanted the diversion of being able to visit somewhere – but obviously that just can’t happen right now.

“But we’ve all got so much to show you... and that’s why, just like many other museums and galleries, the de Havilland Aircraft Museum invites you to come and see our fascinating collection of aircraft, engines, documents and pictures from your own home.

“If you can’t come to us, then we can bring it to you!”

The volunteer-run museum is dedicated to keeping the de Havilland name alive.

The de Havilland Comet 1a in the new Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Hangar at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies The de Havilland Comet 1a in the new Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Hangar at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies

It will be sharing pictures and videos each day on its Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels.

Followers can in return support the museum by donating online.

Alistair added: “For as long as we remain closed, we’re going to be sharing short articles, photos and videos that feature items in our huge collection, every day.

“We’ve got much more in our archives and stores than we can ever display: as the museum’s curator, it often frustrates me that we just haven’t got the space to put more of it on show.

The replica Comet Racer in the new Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Hangar at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies The replica Comet Racer in the new Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Hangar at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies

“But now’s my chance to share some of it with you every day, and that’s just what I’m going to do.”

The museum is even asking for requests from the public. So if you want to take a virtual look around a Mosquito cockpit or take the controls of a jet fighter, get in touch.

“The whole museum is still here for you, and it’s your chance to see things that you might not even get to see if you visited in person,” said Alistair.

“Like many other independent small charities we are solely reliant on our visitor admission fees and charitable donations to keep us going, and the COVID-19 pandemic has hit us extremely hard financially.

“At the foot of each post we will be featuring a ‘donate’ button. Enjoy our posts, and if you see fit, a donation no matter how small would be gratefully received.”

For more on the museum, visit www.dehavillandmuseum.co.uk