Aircraft museum’s ‘if you can’t come to us, then we can bring it to you’ message
PUBLISHED: 21:20 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:20 19 March 2020
Alan Davies
An aircraft museum preserving Hatfield’s aviation heritage will be bringing its exhibits to the public online now that it has closed due to the coronavirus crisis.
The de Havilland Aircraft Museum at Salisbury Hall, London Colney, has sadly closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, curator Alistair Hodgson is keen for people to still see the museum’s collection of exhibits in daily posts and videos on social media.
The message from the museum is simply ‘if you can’t come to us, then we can bring it to you’.
Posting on the museum’s Facebook page, Alistair wrote: “In the UK and all across the world, museums and art galleries are having to close down for the time being.
“And with schools and workplaces shutting too, it’s just the time when people would have wanted the diversion of being able to visit somewhere – but obviously that just can’t happen right now.
“But we’ve all got so much to show you... and that’s why, just like many other museums and galleries, the de Havilland Aircraft Museum invites you to come and see our fascinating collection of aircraft, engines, documents and pictures from your own home.
“If you can’t come to us, then we can bring it to you!”
The volunteer-run museum is dedicated to keeping the de Havilland name alive.
It will be sharing pictures and videos each day on its Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels.
Followers can in return support the museum by donating online.
Alistair added: “For as long as we remain closed, we’re going to be sharing short articles, photos and videos that feature items in our huge collection, every day.
“We’ve got much more in our archives and stores than we can ever display: as the museum’s curator, it often frustrates me that we just haven’t got the space to put more of it on show.
“But now’s my chance to share some of it with you every day, and that’s just what I’m going to do.”
The museum is even asking for requests from the public. So if you want to take a virtual look around a Mosquito cockpit or take the controls of a jet fighter, get in touch.
“The whole museum is still here for you, and it’s your chance to see things that you might not even get to see if you visited in person,” said Alistair.
“Like many other independent small charities we are solely reliant on our visitor admission fees and charitable donations to keep us going, and the COVID-19 pandemic has hit us extremely hard financially.
“At the foot of each post we will be featuring a ‘donate’ button. Enjoy our posts, and if you see fit, a donation no matter how small would be gratefully received.”
For more on the museum, visit www.dehavillandmuseum.co.uk