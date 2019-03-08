Fun for the whole family at Codicote Village Day this weekend

The popular Codicote Village Day returns this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, July 20, the theme this year is 'A Night at the Movies'.

Codicote's special day kicks off at 12.45pm with a colourful and lively parade of walking and vehicle floats weaving their way through the High Street, up to the Great Field.

There will also be an assortment of vintage and show tractors taking part in the parade, along with Shires Marching Band, Revelation Majorettes and many other interesting groups and vehicles.

Codicote residents will be getting into the spirit by decorating the outside of their houses and entering the 'Best Dressed House' competition, sponsored by Raine & Co estate agents and Vanstone Park Garden Centre. The winner will receive a £70 garden voucher.

The difficult job of judging the best float in each category will go to this year's celebrity, James Acraman.

James is an accomplished sports stacker with a number of world records and awards under his belt.

He will be around after the parade doing speed stacking demonstrations and will happily sign your Guinness World Records book if you bring it along.

James will also be judging the 'Best Tractor' and 'Bonniest Baby' competitions as well as officially opening the event.

As usual, the arena will be showcasing some great entertainment throughout the day with the Knights of the Crusade being this year's main attraction.

Dressed in period costumes, they will perform two shows against a medieval backdrop with plenty of audience participation, taking you back to the stunning world of mythical England.

Also performing will be the maypole, sword and country dancers of Codicote School, and there will be shows from Revelation Majorettes and Shires Marching Band.

There will be an array of stalls and attractions on the Great Field - from funfair rides, dodgems and inflatable challenges, to home-made crafts and foods, exotic and farm animals, charity stalls and various games and competitions to test your skills.

Our ever-popular Bake Off, generously sponsored by KitchenAid, is back for the fourth year running, with great KitchenAid prizes for first, second and third place in each category.

The categories are cupcakes, large cake and showstopper, and there is a category for children of decorated gingerbread man or biscuit.

Just bring your entry to the Bake Off tent by 2pm on the day to enter.

After judging, visitors will have the chance to taste some of the amazing cakes in the PTFA tea tent.

But if tea isn't your thing, there will also be The Goat Inn beer tent and a variety of gourmet street food stalls catering to all tastes.

The Bake Off tent is also where you can purchase tickets for the prize raffle.

The star prize is a KitchenAid stand mixer worth £499, and there are many other fabulous prizes from Champagne afternoon teas, to hampers, wine, meals out, family days out, gardening vouchers and much more.

The event ends at 5pm, but villagers will then be going into the evening with entertainment in the beer tent by Catching Crossfire, playing classic rock hits.

Camping is also available for those who want to make a weekend of it.

Codicote Village Day press officer Sarah Tobin said: "With around 4,000 visitors, unlimited free parking and such a variety of attractions, we really do believe that this is one of the biggest and best fetes in the area."

Information and booking forms are available at www.codicotevillageday.co.uk, or check Codicote Village Day's Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest updates.