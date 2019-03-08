Advanced search

Christmas lights switch-on events for Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 10:27 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 07 November 2019

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Archant

Details of this year's Christmas lights switch-on events in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield have been announced.

Santa will be in his grotto at the Christmas Lights switch-on events in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield CouncilSanta will be in his grotto at the Christmas Lights switch-on events in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, which means performances and attractions at this year's Christmas lights switch-on events can be revealed.

In Hatfield, the lights will be illuminated on Saturday, November 16, with the day's activities running from noon to 4.30pm.

Taking place across the town centre - in White Lion Square, The Arcade and Market Place - this year's theme is Snow White.

Pantomime stars from Campus West's production of Snow White will be switching on the lights at 4.30pm.

BBC The Greatest Dancer duo James and Oliver with FK Dance Academy's Kerry Newell. James and Oliver will be performing at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: supplied by Kerry NewellBBC The Greatest Dancer duo James and Oliver with FK Dance Academy's Kerry Newell. James and Oliver will be performing at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: supplied by Kerry Newell

There is a jam-packed stage line-up of performances planned, as well as plenty of festive fun, including the chance to visit Santa in his grotto, funfair rides, Christmas crafts, and food and drink stalls.

The big switch-on event in Welwyn Garden City will take place a week later, on Saturday, November 23.

Between noon and 6pm, there will be a variety of entertainment and attractions in the town centre, including a stage outside the Howard Centre showcasing local talent throughout the day.

The day will also include stalls from local businesses and the chance to make your own baubles to take home.

There will be a funfair for all ages to enjoy, as well as Santa in his grotto and a craft market.

FK Dance Academy duo James and Oliver, finalists in BBC One's The Greatest Dancer, will be performing, and there will be free face-painting.

The festive lights will be switched on in WGC at 5.30pm.

Councillor Bernard Sarson, Welwyn Hatfield's executive member for business, partnerships and economic development, said: "I know that for many residents, our Christmas lights switch-ons mark the start of the festive period, and the events are something everyone in Welwyn Hatfield really looks forward to.

Santa at a previous Welwyn Garden City Christmas Lights switch-on event. Picture: Kevin LinesSanta at a previous Welwyn Garden City Christmas Lights switch-on event. Picture: Kevin Lines

"As always, there is plenty of festive entertainment on offer for the whole family at both events, and this will be the first time the lights are switched on in the new-look White Lion Square, which is really exciting for Hatfield."

Hatfield's annual Christmas window display competition will run from Saturday, November 16 until Thursday, December 26.

There is also a special late night Christmas shopping event in Hatfield town centre on Wednesday, December 18, where shops will be open until 8pm.

The Christmas tree with lights on at a previous Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Danny LooThe Christmas tree with lights on at a previous Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Danny Loo

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Plans submitted for more than 150 new homes in Hatfield

One Town Centre in Hatfield will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Hatfield tower block’s 24/7 fire wardens ‘unavailable’ when alarm sounds

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Councils most senior councillors will be asked on Tuesday to approve plans to demolish and redevelop Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Lib Dem MEP not running as Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidate as Brexit didn’t happen

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj, who is now the parliamentary candidate. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Plans submitted for more than 150 new homes in Hatfield

One Town Centre in Hatfield will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Hatfield tower block’s 24/7 fire wardens ‘unavailable’ when alarm sounds

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Councils most senior councillors will be asked on Tuesday to approve plans to demolish and redevelop Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Lib Dem MEP not running as Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidate as Brexit didn’t happen

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj, who is now the parliamentary candidate. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar closes two lanes

Two cars are involved in the M25 crash. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Christmas lights switch-on events for Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Dangerous driving arrest after car crashes in A1(M)’s Hatfield Tunnel

Police were called at 6.31pm yesterday to reports that a silver Ford Mondeo had struck the side of the Hatfield Tunnel between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: Archant

Will plans for radiotherapy unit at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital ever reach fruition?

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with health minister Matt Hancock and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Office of Stephen McPartland MP

First Welwyn Hatfield mental health conference attracts more than 200 people

The Welwyn Hatfield mental health conference from left to right: Lara McHale from Herts Mind Network, Jen Beer from HCC Public Health, Sarah Hobson-Riley from the Reach Free School, Debi Robert from YC Herts, Cllr Fiona Thomson and author of Herts Teen Brain Dr John Coleman. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists