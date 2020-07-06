Justin Fletcher and Dinosaur World Live added to drive-in concert series

Camp Bestival will curate Utilita Live From The Drive-In's family programming with Justin Live!, Dick & Dom, Dinosaur World Live, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain and Brainiac Live performing at venues across the country this summer. Picture: supplied by Cuffe & Taylor Supplied by Cuffe & Taylor

Children’s TV favourite Justin Fletcher, duo Dick & Dom, and the awesome Dinosaur World Live are just some of the latest additions to the drive-in theatre and concert series coming to Welwyn Hatfield this summer.

Dinosaur World Live is among the family entertainment on offer at Utilita Live From The Drive-in at Colesdale Farm, Northaw, Hertfordshire. Picture: Robert Day. Dinosaur World Live is among the family entertainment on offer at Utilita Live From The Drive-in at Colesdale Farm, Northaw, Hertfordshire. Picture: Robert Day.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In will take over Colesdale Farm in Northaw, Hertfordshire, during August and September as the live entertainment concept’s ‘London’ venue.

A host of music acts including former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley, Dizzee Rascal, Russell Watson, Gary Numan, Cream Classical Ibiza, Embrace, KT Tunstall and The Streets have already been announced for the drive-in concerts promoted by Live Nation Entertainment.

Organisers last week added performances of hit West End musical SIX to the live programme of events set for the Hertfordshire countryside near Potters Bar.

Camp Bestival will curate the family programming with Justin Live!, Dick & Dom, Dinosaur World Live, The Tiger Who Came To Tea and Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain joining the already announced Brainiac Live on the bill across the country at 12 sites, including Northaw.

Live Nation is bringing Utilita Live From The Drive-In to Northaw. Here's a computer generated impression of how the entrance to the drive-in concerts might look. Picture: Live Nation Live Nation is bringing Utilita Live From The Drive-In to Northaw. Here's a computer generated impression of how the entrance to the drive-in concerts might look. Picture: Live Nation

Brainiac Live can be seen in Northaw on Friday, August 7, with Dinosaur World Live bringing dinosaurs to the county on Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9.

Children’s TV legend Justin Fletcher will be live on stage on Sunday, August 23.

Camp Bestival, which normally takes place in the grounds of Lulworth Castle on Dorset’s stunning Jurassic Coast, is known as the UK’s ultimate family festival, having won Best Family Festival at the UK Festival Awards six times.

The new Utilita Live From The Drive-In London show dates are:

• Saturday, August 8, 2pm – Dinosaur World Live

Live Nation is bringing Utilita Live From The Drive-In to Northaw Live Nation is bringing Utilita Live From The Drive-In to Northaw

• Sunday, August 9, 11am – Dinosaur World Live

• Sunday, August 9, 2pm – Dinosaur World Live

• Monday, August 10, 2pm – Utilita Live From The Drive-In With Camp Bestival: Dick and Dom

• Sunday, August 23, 11am – Utilita Live From The Drive-In With Camp Bestival: Justin Live!

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place in Northaw this summer. Here is an impression of how the stage might look at night. Picture: Live Nation Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place in Northaw this summer. Here is an impression of how the stage might look at night. Picture: Live Nation

• Sunday, August 23, 2pm – Utilita Live From The Drive-In With Camp Bestival: Justin Live!

• Saturday, August 29, 2pm – The Tiger Who Came to Tea

• Sunday, August 30, 11am – The Tiger Who Came to Tea

• Sunday, August 30, 2pm – The Tiger Who Came to Tea

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, July 10 after a Live Nation pre-sale from July 9.

For ticket availability, visit livenation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein.

Live Nation is reimagining the live experience this summer during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts and immersive family events in a drive-in setting from their own private individual viewing zones next to their cars.

Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will deliver a series of music concerts, theatre performances, comedy shows and family experiences this summer.

Here’s a taster of what to expect from the latest family additions.

• Dinosaur World Live

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family.

Discover a prehistoric world of astonishing – and remarkably life-like – dinosaurs, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

• The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Based on Britain’s best-loved picture book by Judith Kerr, the Olivier Award-nominated West End smash hit The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns this summer, celebrating 12 years on stage.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be?

What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger.

Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show, packed with oodles of magic, sing-along songs and clumsy chaos.

It’s a stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem.

• Brainiac Live

The most outrageous live science show with exploding dustbins, combusting microwaves, live daredevils stunts and all the experiments you’re not allowed to do at home.

Based on the popular TV show, come join the fearless Brainiacs as they take you on a breathless ride through the wild world of the weird and wonderful.

Watch in amazement from the safety of your seat as the Brainiacs delve fearlessly into the spectacular mysteries of science.

• Justin Live!

Are you ready for a party at the drive-in? Because children’s TV megastar Justin Fletcher will be live on stage with a show packed full of singing and dancing.

There will be fun and laughter and a few custard pies too! So what are you waiting for, fasten your seatbelts, start your engines and get ready for a wheely good time!

• Dick & Dom

Over 24 years Dick & Dom have built a diverse portfolio of programming across different genres including the double BAFTA winning BBC One Saturday morning show Dick & Dom in Da Bungalow, the BAFTA winning Diddy Movie’s, Diddy TV, Splatalot and The Legend of Dick and Dom.

Their science entertainment show Absolute Genius won them the BAFTA for best presenters.

They recently started hosting their own Podcast – ‘Cash From Chaos’ – a live game show where the audience can win their show fee and ‘Diddy Pod’ for BBC Sounds.

This summer Dick & Dom will bring their fun to a drive-in near you.

• Horrible Histories:

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead.

So Horrible Histories is bringing them live to the stage. Can you beat battling Boudicca?

Would you be shaken or stirred by Richard III?

Will you lose your heart or head to horrible Henry VIII?

Can Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Would you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin?

Escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria.

It’s the horrible history of Britain with the nasty bits left in – to entertain the whole family this August!

At the moment, there is no Horrible Histories show listed for Northaw, but you can see it at Newmarket Racecourse on Monday, August 10.

• For more information and complete event schedule, visit livenation.co.uk

.