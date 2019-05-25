Camel racing back at Northaw this late May Bank Holiday

Camel racing returns to the Hertfordshire countryside in Northaw this bank holiday weekend.

Camel racing will take place at Coleshill, Northaw, on May Bank Holiday Monday, May 27.

Promising a fun day out for the whole family, gates will open at 10am with the fun starting at 1pm.

As well as the racing with real camels, there will be Shetland pony racing, race your own dogs, hound racing, a bar, refreshments and bookies.

For the little ones, there will be pony rides and a traditional fun fair with big wheel.

Entry costs £10, with children under 14 free.

There's free parking at the venue, which also hosts Northaw's point to point steeplechase racing.

The site is two miles north east of Potters Bar on the B156 Northaw Road West between Potters Bar and Cuffley.

It is 300 yards to the west of Cattlegate Road junction with Northaw Road East/West.

Proceeds from the camel racing will go towards the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

● For more, visit http://northawraces.com/