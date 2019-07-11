Battle Proms concert returns to Hatfield House this weekend

Battle Proms fireworks

It's almost time to pack up the picnic hampers and crack open the champers for this year's Hatfield House Battle Proms concert.

Battle Proms 2018: The Red Devils.

The UK's premier picnic proms returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, July 13.

The annual summer celebration features a packed programme of sublime music and dramatic displays.

Taking place in the leafy and historic Queen Elizabeth Oak Field at Hatfield House, revellers will hear a classical music played by the New English Concert Orchestra as well as witnessing a Spitfire flying overhead, daring cavalry displays and a closing fireworks spectacular.

The Red Devils parachute display team are due to drop in on proceedings around 6.45pm.

The centrepiece of the open-air concert will, of course, be Beethoven's explosive Battle Symphony, complete with live cannon fire and fireworks.

Expect plenty of loud bangs on Saturday night as the Battle Proms orchestral performance includes the ground-shaking drama of more than 200 replica Napoleonic cannons set to music of the era.

The 'first half' finale is the rousing 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky, performed in true Battle Proms style with a thunderous percussion of cannon fire.

This only serves as a pyrotechnical warm-up to the Proms' signature piece, Beethoven's Battle Symphony.

The Battle Proms is the only place in the world where you can hear this dramatic piece performed as Beethoven intended, with the full complement of 193 cannons, plus musket fire and fireworks, providing a unique and breathtaking musical spectacular.

Adult tickets for the 2019 Battle Proms series at Hatfield House cost £39.95 if booked until the day before the concert.

They are £45 on the day, subject to availability.

Visit www.battleproms.com to book.