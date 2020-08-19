Sign up for ‘a Very 2020 Race for Life’ fundraiser

While mass participation Race for Life events have been cancelled this year, organisers at Cancer Research UK have urged fundraisers to take part in A Very 2020 Race for Life on Saturday, September 26. Supplied by Annie Ashwell, Race for Life Even Manager

Determined fundraisers across Hertfordshire are being asked to take part in a day of action to beat cancer next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Participants warm up before the Stevenage Race for Life 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Participants warm up before the Stevenage Race for Life 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Residents across the county have been urged to unite for “a Very 2020 Race for Life” event.

Organisers Cancer Research UK cancelled all 400 mass participation events in 2020 to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This included the annual Race for Life events in St Albans, Stevenage, Watford and Welwyn Hatfield.

The charity is expecting a staggering £160 million drop in income in the year ahead with a £44 million cut to life-saving research funding already in 2020.

Participants in the Stevenage Race for Life 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Participants in the Stevenage Race for Life 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

To help tackle the devastating loss, undeterred women and men are being encouraged to unite with supporters across the UK and complete a Race for Life 5K in their nearest green space on Saturday, September 26.

They can complete their challenge outdoors either alone or in small, socially distanced groups – but all on the same day.

Supporters can visit raceforlife.org and sign up free for a ‘Very 2020 Race for Life’.

Jenny Makin, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Herts, said: “COVID-19 has made the fight against cancer even harder.

“With around 35,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the East of England, we will never stop striving to create better treatments and to ensure people affected by cancer get the support we need.

“But we can’t do it alone. That’s why we need people to join us for a Very 2020 Race for Life.

“Vital cancer research has been delayed this year.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Jenny added: “Even though we have to Race for Life differently in 2020, nothing’s going to stop us running, walking and jogging to raise money and help beat cancer.

“Whatever the hurdle, we’ll keep going and we’d urge as many people as possible in Hertfordshire to join in on September 26.

“People can set off from their home to complete 5k their way that day.

“Things haven’t gone to plan for any of us in 2020.

“This is going to be a very 2020 Race for Life but together we will still beat cancer.”

A live broadcast on the Cancer Research UK Race for Life Facebook page at 9.30am on Saturday, September 26 will include an energiser from a fitness expert as well as inspirational messages of support from people who have been through cancer.

Participants are then invited to set off on their own Race for Life.

Organisers are also inviting participants to share photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #Very2020RaceForLife.

Jenny continued: “Cancer is still happening right now and we won’t let 2020 stop us.

“Whether people are taking part in Race for Life this September in their local park or even in their back garden, they’ll be united by a determination to beat cancer together.

“At a time when we’re having to keep apart from each other, there is still a way to unite.

“We’re urging everyone who has got behind Race for Life in the past to please continue supporting us.

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some time and we want to do everything we can to help give people more tomorrows with their loved ones.”

Visit raceforlife.org for more details. Join in and share with #Very2020RaceForLife