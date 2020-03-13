Fast and Furious 9 film release date pushed back to April 2021

Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Dom (Vin Diesel) in F9, directed by Justin Lin. Picture: Giles Keyte/Universal Studios COPYRIGHT © 2020 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS. All Rights Reserved.

The release date of the latest movie in the Fast and Furious franchise has been put back until next year as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic hits Hollywood.

F9: The Fast Saga - the latest instalment in the high-octane movie series starring Vin Diesel - was due for release in cinemas this May.

Scenes of the ninth Fast and Furious film were shot on location at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire last summer.

With the release date of the new James Bond movie No Time To Die already pushed back until November 12 in the UK, Universal Pictures has now put back the release of F9 until April 2021.

The official F9 Twitter account @TheFastSaga posted the news of the delayed film release yesterday (Thursday, March 12).

Fast and Furious 9 - Dom (Vin Diesel) and Jakob (John Cena) in F9, directed by Justin Lin. Picture: Giles Keyte/Universal Studios Fast and Furious 9 - Dom (Vin Diesel) and Jakob (John Cena) in F9, directed by Justin Lin. Picture: Giles Keyte/Universal Studios

'It's become clear that it won't be possible for all our fans around the world to see the film this May,' said the statement posted on Twitter.

'We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2.'

As well as Vin Diesel, who shot scenes for the movie in Hatfield House last summer, F9 also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Charlize Theron.

The first trailer for the adrenaline-fuelled movie, which you can watch above, has been viewed more than 12 million times on YouTube, and by millions more across social media.

The Fast and Furious movies have taken more than $5billion at the box office, with 2015's Furious 7 taking $1.5billion worldwide.

The most recent main adventure in the series, 2017's The Fate of the Furious, generated nearly $1.3billion globally.

The F9 statement read: 'To our family of Fast fans everywhere,

'We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga.

Fast and Furious 9 film poster. Picture: Universal Studios Fast and Furious 9 film poster. Picture: Universal Studios

'That's why it's especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film.'

The statement added: 'While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.

'Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We'll see you next spring.'

Director of photography Stephen F. Windon and director Justin Lin on the set of F9. Picture: Giles Keyte/Universal Studios Director of photography Stephen F. Windon and director Justin Lin on the set of F9. Picture: Giles Keyte/Universal Studios