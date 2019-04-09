Dragon Zog comes flying into St Albans theatre

The cast of ZOG. Picture: Helen Maybanks. Copyright Helen Maybanks 2019

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved dragon Zog can be seen live on stage in St Albans during the Easter holiday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

ZOG can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Helen Maybanks. ZOG can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Helen Maybanks.

Freckle Productions and Rose Theatre Kingston present ZOG at The Alban Arena for three days next week.

Children’s book favourite Zog comes to life in Mike Shepherd’s magical adaptation with Johnny Flynn’s sumptuous folk score featuring live musicians.

Suitable for all ages, there will be performances on Tuesday, April 16 at 4.30pm, on Wednesday, April 17 at 11am and 4.30pm, and on Thursday, April 18 at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon’s school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know.

ZOG is coming to The Alban Arena in St Albans from Tuesday, April 16 to Thursday, April 18. Picture: The Alban Arena ZOG is coming to The Alban Arena in St Albans from Tuesday, April 16 to Thursday, April 18. Picture: The Alban Arena

He tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three.

Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet – a duel with Gadabout the Great.

Katie Sykes’ design lifts the book from the page and creates a real and fantastical world.

From the team behind Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales and Tabby McTat, Zog promises to be roaring fun for all ages this Easter.

ZOG can be seen on stage at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Helen Maybanks. ZOG can be seen on stage at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Helen Maybanks.

Tickets cost £14.50 and £12.50, with limited availability for all five performances at The Alban Arena.

• To book seats, call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or visit www.alban-arena.co.uk