Wonderful Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival has town centre 'buzzing'

Cooking paellla at this year's Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival. Picture: www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk

Thousands of people flocked to this year's wonderful Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival.

This year's Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival. Picture: www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk This year's Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival. Picture: www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk

WGC town centre was transformed into a foodies' paradise on Saturday by the World Food Festival.

The rain stayed away this year and visitors to Howardsgate enjoyed food from around the world including German, Argentinian, Italian, Spanish, Mexican, South African, and Thai cusines.

There were more than 30 stalls to chose from, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options all available.

People bought food from the outlets and made good use of the benches in the picnic area or found a spot to sit and eat on the grass.

Crowds at the 2019 Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival. Picture: www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk Crowds at the 2019 Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival. Picture: www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk

Jo, owner of ques idea Mexican Kitchen, said: "We had such a great day.

"There was a lovely atmosphere, the festival was well organised and the staff really helpful.

"We were busy and sold out just before the end of the day. We will definitely come again."

The fully equipped demonstration trailer saw chefs cooking up a storm with pie making from The Farm Butchery and Oaklands College showcasing fishmongery, butchery and traditional tapas.

Outside Bill's at this year's Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival. Picture: www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk Outside Bill's at this year's Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival. Picture: www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk

Other contributors were Sala Thai, Sushi Daily from Waitrose, and The Cooking Academy.

At the other end of Howardsgate was the World Music Stage, which saw performances all day long.

Crowds enjoyed the entertainment with The SGs reggae band proving particularly popular.

The Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival in Howardsgate. Picture: www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk The Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival in Howardsgate. Picture: www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk

Wigmores South had an array of delicious treats to sample and take home in the market area, where the traders were joined by some talented local musicians playing acoustic sets.

There was plenty for the younger guests to enjoy, including crafts and games with Templewood School PTA, bungee trampolines and inflatable slide.

The talented Bowerbirdy were also onsite painting faces for free, and taking snaps of the children meeting Mickey Mouse and Minnie and the popular Paw Patrol.

Dotty's Sweet Bus, a transformed red London bus, also proved a huge hit with all.

There was musical entertainment at this year's Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival in the town centre. Picture: www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk There was musical entertainment at this year's Welwyn Garden City World Food Festival in the town centre. Picture: www.zoecooperphotography.co.uk

The annual event was organised by the WGC Business Improvement District (BID) team with additional funding from Welwyn Hatfield Council and Oaklands College.

OJ Daya, BID chairman and manager of WGC's Waitrose store, said: "It's fantastic to see the community coming out in force to support this event and try foods from around the world they may never have experienced before."

He said the town centre was "buzzing" on Saturday, adding "the atmosphere was tremendous with thousands of visitors enjoying all our vibrant town has to offer".