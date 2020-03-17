Advanced search

University of Hertfordshire students’ Summer Ball 2020 cancelled

PUBLISHED: 14:39 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 09 April 2020

The Forum Hertfordshire in Hatfield is closed and the University of Hertfordshire 2020 Summer Ball cancelled. Picture: Kevin Lines

The Forum Hertfordshire in Hatfield is closed and the University of Hertfordshire 2020 Summer Ball cancelled. Picture: Kevin Lines

Archant

With the Hatfield-based university closed and students in lockdown, this year’s UH Summer Ball 2020 has been cancelled.

The Forum Hertfordshire on the University of Hertfordshire’s College Lane Campus is currently shut due to the coronavirus outbreak in line with Government guidelines.

As a result, Hertfordshire Students’ Union has called off this year’s Viva Las Vegas-themed Summer Ball.

The Forum Hertfordshire posted on Instagram: “We are sad to announce that with recent developments Summer Ball 2020 has been cancelled.”

The big student night out was scheduled for Thursday, May 21 with an outdoor stage, fairground rides, DJs, live bands, casino tables, stilt walkers, dancers, and entertainers.

Students who had bought a ticket will get a refund.

The Forum statement added: “Once we have good news about our events, we will be in touch so please make sure you and your fellow students keep following us on Instagram forumhertfordshire”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

University of Hertfordshire students’ Summer Ball 2020 cancelled

The Forum Hertfordshire in Hatfield is closed and the University of Hertfordshire 2020 Summer Ball cancelled. Picture: Kevin Lines

Battle Proms concert at Hatfield House postponed

Cadets at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

‘It is the right thing to do’ – organisers postpone annual music festival

Willow volunteers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak last summer. The festival will now return in 2021. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

How an assisted living apartment can benefit you

The new apartments will offer fully fitted, ultramodern independent living quarters for couples and individuals. Picture: Foxholes Care Home
Drive 24