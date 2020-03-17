University of Hertfordshire students’ Summer Ball 2020 cancelled

The Forum Hertfordshire in Hatfield is closed and the University of Hertfordshire 2020 Summer Ball cancelled. Picture: Kevin Lines Archant

With the Hatfield-based university closed and students in lockdown, this year’s UH Summer Ball 2020 has been cancelled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Forum Hertfordshire on the University of Hertfordshire’s College Lane Campus is currently shut due to the coronavirus outbreak in line with Government guidelines.

As a result, Hertfordshire Students’ Union has called off this year’s Viva Las Vegas-themed Summer Ball.

The Forum Hertfordshire posted on Instagram: “We are sad to announce that with recent developments Summer Ball 2020 has been cancelled.”

The big student night out was scheduled for Thursday, May 21 with an outdoor stage, fairground rides, DJs, live bands, casino tables, stilt walkers, dancers, and entertainers.

Students who had bought a ticket will get a refund.

The Forum statement added: “Once we have good news about our events, we will be in touch so please make sure you and your fellow students keep following us on Instagram forumhertfordshire”