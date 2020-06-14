Advanced search

Secret Society of Hertford Crafters’ online auction of key worker figures

PUBLISHED: 18:05 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 14 June 2020

An online auction celebrating key workers and COVID-19 heroes closes this week.

There’s still time to bid in an online auction for figures made by yarnbombers in the county.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters’ first auction of 15 key worker figures and COVID-19 heroes – including Captain Sir Thomas Moore – raised more than £900 for two local charities.

Members of SSOHC have been busy making different key workers and heroes who are supporting the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to find a way to celebrate the work they do and to thank them in some small way,” said a spokesperson.

“Every day we have been posting a photo of a different key worker/hero on social media, together with a little story about them.”

They are now auctioning the next 20 key worker figures, with this auction ending on Wednesday, June 17 at 6pm.

To bid, visit https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/celebratingkeyworkersandcovid19heroes2

Proceeds will be shared equally between Citizens Advice Bureau – East Herts and Carers in Hertfordshire.

The crafters are also making fabric face coverings to raise funds for Carers in Hertfordshire and Citizens Advice East Herts.

For more on the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters visit www.ssohc.co.uk

You can also find the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/secretsocietyofhertfordcrafters/ and on Twitter @yarnbomber100

Their Instagram is www.instagram.com/bomberyarn/

