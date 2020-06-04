Race for Life events across Hertfordshire cancelled

All Race for Life events in Hertfordshire have now been cancelled for 2020 but you can still join in fundraising by donating your entrance fee.

All Hertfordshire Race for Life events for 2020 have now been cancelled.

Cancer Research UK's Race for Life events in Hertfordshire have all been cancelled now.

Organisers at Cancer Research UK have taken the difficult decision to withdraw all of its Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events for the year.

Fundraising races in Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and St Albans were initially postponed earlier in the pandemic.

At the time, the events were rearranged for later in the year.

However, all those Race for Life fundraisers have now been cancelled to protect the country’s health as restrictions on mass gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

Race For Life 5K. Picture: Karyn Haddon Race For Life 5K. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Jenny Makin, Cancer Research UK spokesperson in Herts, said: “We know Race for Life is such a treasured part of the UK’s events calendar and it is with a heavy heart that for the first time in 27 years we have to announce that it won’t be taking place.”

This includes:

• Race for Life 5K and 10K in Stevenage, which had been rescheduled for September 27.

• Race for Life 5K and 10K plus Pretty Muddy Kids and Pretty Muddy in Welwyn Hatfield, which had been rescheduled for October 17 and 18.

• Race for Life 5K and 10K in St Albans, which had been rescheduled for October 4.

• Race for Life 5K and 10K plus Pretty Muddy Kids and Pretty Muddy in Watford, which had been rescheduled for September 19.

Participants who have already signed up will be contacted directly by the charity.

They can request a refund or donate their entry fee.

Cancer Research UK expects to see its fundraising income decline by up to 25 per cent in the next financial year as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jenny Makin said: “We remain tirelessly committed to making progress for people affected by cancer but now more than ever, support from the public will be vital.

“We simply will not be able to continue funding our life-saving work without it.

“Since it began in 1994, Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue.”

She added: “The safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff is however essential.

“We hope the Race for Life event series will be back bigger and stronger than ever in 2021.

“In the meantime, we’d love to invite as many people as possible to join us by taking part in Race for Life at Home in these challenging times.”

Men and women across the county are already vowing to carry on and complete a Race for Life at Home challenge, in their garden or their nearest green space.

Fundraisers can visit raceforlife.org to sign up free for ideas on how they can create their own special challenge.

Organisers are also inviting participants to join the Race for Life at Home community by sharing photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #RaceForLifeAtHome

Jenny added: “Cancer hasn’t stopped and people affected by cancer need our support more than ever.

“From a run or 5K walk around the garden or local park to limbo in the living room, there is no wrong way to Race for Life at Home.

“With no entry fee, people might choose to twerk, star jump, squat, skip, dance, trampoline, or come up with their own novel way of taking part and share it with friends.

“We’re urging everyone – men, women and children – to join our community and help raise vital funds.”