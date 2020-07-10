Kaiser Chiefs and Rick Astley set for drive-in garden party concerts at Knebworth

Knebworth House from the air. The Hertfordshire stately home will host Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party in September. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House Knebworth House

Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley and Basement Jaxx are due to headline a new drive-in concert and food experience in Knebworth from the creators of Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park festival tour.

Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party will take place at Knebworth House from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13.

The new event will see live music and Michelin-quality food from celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and his foodie friends in a comfortable and a socially distanced format.

Designed for these unusual times, Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party is an innovative way of enjoying amazing food, a great line-up of music and all from the safety of your own private enclosure.

Headline acts set for Knebworth this September include I Predict A Riot band Kaiser Chiefs, Never Gonna Give You Up chart-topper Rick Astley and a DJ set from Basement Jaxx.

Kaiser Chiefs tweeted: “We’re super excited to announce two more gigs taking place this September.

“We’ll be headlining the Saturday nights at Pub in The Park’s Drive-in Garden Party in Henley on 5th September and Knebworth on 12th September.”

Others scheduled to appear at the Hertfordshire stately home include Gabrielle, Scouting for Girls, Toploader, Craig Charles, Soul II Soul, Stereo MC’s and Judge Jules.

Tickets for the concerts go on general sale from Friday, July 17.

Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party has been launched following the decision to postpone seven of the originally scheduled PITP events to 2021, including the one planned for Verulamium Park in St Albans.

The organisers still hope to host Pub in the Park Marlow, at the end of September, with social distancing measures in place. A final decision is to be made in four to six weeks.

Commenting on the announcement, TV chef and Marlow pub owner Tom Kerridge said: “We remain committed to providing great food and drink events throughout these difficult and complicated times.

“But we’re also looking forward to returning to a full tour in 2021.”

Pub in the Park’s new drive in Garden Party invites visitors to simply park up, pop out and party with a car-full of friends and family, while enjoying lush food and top music in their very own socially distanced ‘garden’.

Each visiting party will have a private enclosure in which to park their car, spread out and enjoy food ‘Pub in the Park style’, with a choice of five different pop-up pubs and restaurants, courtesy of Michelin-starred chefs including Tom Kerridge, Atul Kochhar and Paul Ainsworth.

The Friday night music line-up set for Knebworth on September 11 features DJ Judge Jules, Connected hitmakers Stereo MC’s and Red Alert electronic music duo Basement Jaxx with a DJ set.

Basement Jaxx also appeared at Knebworth last summer as headliners of the 2019 Cool Britannia Festival.

There will be two Garden Party sessions in Knebworth Park on Saturday, September 12, with Oh My God and Ruby stars Kaiser Chiefs and Back to Life (However Do You Want Me) chart-toppers Soul II Soul booked to play sets in the afternoon and evening.

The Sunday afternoon session will feature Red Dwarf actor and DJ Craig Charles, Dancing in the Moonlight stars Toploader and Scouting for Girls, who had hits with She’s So Lovely, This Ain’t A Love Song and Elvis Ain’t Dead.

Scheduled to play the Sunday night session on September 13 are Dreams singer Gabrielle and Rick Astley, who had top 10 hits in the late 1980s with Whenever You Need Somebody, Together Forever, When I Fall in Love and, of course, 1987 number one smash Never Gonna Give You Up.

Each event provides three hours of feelgood live music and wicked DJ sets.

Basement Jaxx closed Cool Britannia 2019 at Knebworth Park with a DJ set. They will return to Knebworth House for Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party in September. Picture: Jean-Luc Brouard Basement Jaxx closed Cool Britannia 2019 at Knebworth Park with a DJ set. They will return to Knebworth House for Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party in September. Picture: Jean-Luc Brouard

Hampers of drinks can be ordered before or during the event and will be safely delivered to each enclosure by waiting staff.

Guests will be able to wander the perimeter of the giant main arena to soak up the atmosphere and shop from the Pub in the Park family of brands, including small producers at the artisan car boot sale.

As well as Knebworth from September 11-13, Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party will be taking place at Temple Meadows, Henley, from September 4-6, and Eridge Park Estate near Tunbridge Wells from September 18-20.

Prices start from £45.

For more information, visit www.driveingardenparty.com

All events and tour locations are subject to ongoing license and government guidelines and approvals during these unprecedented times. As such, they are subject to change.

