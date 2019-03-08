Potters Bar Museum calling for more volunteers

Potters Bar Museum toys Hertsmere Borough Council

Potters Bar Museum needs you! The museum is looking for more volunteers to join its team.

Do you have a passion for helping people learn about local history and your community?

Then Potters Bar Museum could be the place for you.

The museum in the Wyllyotts Centre is looking for volunteers to join its team.

You only need to be available to help once a month to support the work of the museum, which will include welcoming visitors and answering questions.

Whether you want to develop your skills or give to the local community, the museum can help you.

Arnold Davey, curator at Potters Bar Museum, said: "We would love more volunteers to join our team to help run the museum during opening hours, particularly over the holiday periods.

"We are a really friendly team. Our volunteers enjoy helping at the museum and stay on for many years, so we must be doing something right!"

As well as helping in the museum, they are particularly keen to find someone with administration skills to sort and catalogue their photograph library.

Arnold added: "We have photographs distributed all over the museum, and various people know where they are, but we haven't got a system whereby you can go straight to the photograph you need.

"It would be great to have somebody to help us with this as it will make a real difference to the museum."

Councillor Caroline Clapper, Hertsmere portfolio holder for leisure, culture and health, said: "Potters Bar Museum is a welcoming place and it needs volunteers to be able to continue to open to the public.

"As well as changing exhibitions, the museums has lots of interesting information on the history of Potters Bar through the ages, so I would encourage people to get involved."

The current exhibition is a pictorial journey showing Potters Bar during the 1930s, highlighting how the town evolved from a large village with a strong rural history to suburbia with new housing estates being built and the introduction of street lights.

The museum also has items relating to the history for Potters Bar and the surrounding area, as well as some natural history items including fossils, geological specimens like Hertfordshire pudding stones, and a selection of Mesolithic stone implements used by the earliest known inhabitants.

Parts of a Zeppelin, which crashed in Potters Bar in 1916, are also on view.

If you are interested in helping at Potters Bar Museum, contact Christine Daneski, membership secretary, on 01707 644474 or email the museum at pottersbarmuseum@gmail.com

The museum in Wyllyotts Place, Darkes Lane, is open Tuesday and Wednesday, 2.30pm to 4.30pm, and Saturday from 11am to 1pm.

Admission is free.

You can watch a short video, which features museum curator Arnold Davey, about volunteering at Potters Bar Museum at https://youtu.be/D0nc6LVPXz8