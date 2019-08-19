Advanced search

Take a trip to the 1930s at new Potters Bar Museum exhibition

19 August, 2019 - 14:48
This photo from the Potters Bar Museum archive is from Hadley in 1937 and is just one of the images displayed in the Potters Bar in the 1930s exhibition. Picture: Potters Bar Museum

Potters Bar Museum

Take a nostalgic trip back to the 1930s with Potters Bar Museum's latest exhibition, which opens this week.

The museum is exhibiting a pictorial journey to show Potters Bar during the 1930s.

Opening tomorrow (Tuesday, August 20), the exhibition shows how the town evolved from a large village with a strong rural history to suburbia with new housing estates being built and the introduction of street lights.

Arnold Davey, curator of Potters Bar Museum, said: "This exhibition is a really interesting look at the start of Potters Bar's evolution from its rural roots to the bustling town it is now.

"We have some beautiful images that will take visitors on a visual journey back to the 1930s.

"The common scenes of the 1930s - such as horse drawn carriages, quiet country lanes and the quarry - may be hard for our younger visitors to imagine!"

Mr Davey added: "If you grew up in Potters Bar, I hope the exhibition will transport you back to your childhood or the memories you may have heard parents or grandparents reminisce about.

"I would encourage people, both young and old, to come along to support their local museum."

The museum is situated within the Wyllyotts Centre in Darkes Lane.

It is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, and Saturdays from 11am to 1pm. Admission is free.

Councillor Caroline Clapper, Hertsmere's portfolio holder for leisure, culture and health, said: "This exhibition is a really interesting look at Potters Bar during a period of change for the town.

"This exhibition focuses on the 1930s, but the museum has interesting information on the history of Potters Bar through the ages, so I would encourage people to pop along."

As well as the latest exhibition, the museum also has items relating to the history for Potters Bar and the surrounding area.

It has some natural history items including fossils, geological specimens like Hertfordshire pudding stones, and a selection of Mesolithic stone implements used by the earliest known inhabitants.

Parts of a Zeppelin airship, which crashed in Potters Bar in 1916, are also on view.

To find out more, go to Potters Bar Museum's Facebook page www.facebook.com/pottersbarmuseum

