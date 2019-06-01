Britain's Got Talent finalist Finn awarded festival's 'Calling For The Community' accolade

A Britain's Got Talent finalist will receive a Hertfordshire festival's first 'Calling For The Community' award this summer.

Retired police dog Finn is the first recipient of the new Standon Calling award recognising extraordinary acts of courage that have impacted the Hertfordshire community and beyond.

The story of Finn is one that has captured the heart of the nation - with the canine set to appear in this year's Britain's Got Talent final.

Fabulous Finn showed remarkable bravery in the line of duty three years ago, and has campaigned for greater protection of service animals ever since.

A loyal police dog for a number of years, Finn's life changed on October 5, 2016, where, after chasing a fugitive with handler PC Dave Wardell, he was viciously attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Finn refused to let go of the suspect, despite being injured.

He has made a miraculous recovery - and become the face of a campaign to pass a new law that makes it a criminal offence to cause unnecessary suffering to a service animal. Finn's Law, as it's now known, was passed in early April.

Gifting Finn access to the Hertfordshire festival for life, he will be crowned with the award at the famous Standon Calling Dog Show, which takes place on the Sunday of the July music and arts extravaganza.

Handler PC Dave Wardell said: "I feel humbled and proud that Finn has been recognised and is to receive the very first Calling For The Community award.

"Finn is my hero. Though now retired, he served this very community with loyalty, dedication and purpose.

"For Finn to be recognised locally for his service to the community during his working life and now, his service to his kind, in championing the change in law, makes me very proud."

For Standon festival founder and director Alex Trenchard, it was a no-brainer to recognise Finn's achievements.

Alex said: "It's brilliant that Finn will be attending the Standon Calling Dog Show alongside the many other canine participants.

"The Dog Show has always been a central element of the Standon Calling experience and one that has always brought our festival community together on the Sunday afternoon.

"The incredible contribution of service animals in our communities is often overlooked but Finn is already changing that.

"We are honoured that Finn will attend Standon Calling and that he will be the very first recipient of our 'Calling For The Community' award."

For more information on Finn's Law, head to www.finnslaw.com

Standon Calling 2019 will take place from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28 in the Hertfordshire countryside east of Stevenage near Ware.

Spread across the grounds of Standon Lordship, the festival will feature headline performances from Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Wolf Alice and Rag'n'Bone Man

The line-up also includes chart-topping sensation Lewis Capaldi and St Albans band Friendly Fires as special guests.

For tickets to Standon Calling, visit www.standon-calling.com/tickets