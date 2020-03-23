Quiz

Have a go at our new Daily Pub Quiz

Can you get all 15 questions correct in today's Daily Pub Quiz? Photo: Archant Archant

Stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis and missing your local pub quiz? We’ve got the answer to your problems.

Today we’re launching our new The Daily Pub Quiz, which you can take part in from the safety of your living room.

Pubs, clubs and restaurants all shut their doors until further notice last week on Government advice to try and halt the spread of coronavirus.

As our readers can’t get to their local to satisfy their pub quiz fix, we’re bringing the pub quiz to you every day this week.

How will you do?

Good luck getting all 15 questions right.

There will be another quiz at 1pm tomorrow.