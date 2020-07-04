Advanced search

‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire flypast times

PUBLISHED: 18:56 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 04 July 2020

The ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire will fly all over Cambridgeshire and parts of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service. Picture: Aircraft Restoration Company

Archant

A special ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire is scheduled to fly over Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire hospitals on Sunday to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service.

The historic aircraft will be seen in the sky above Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire on Sunday, July 5.

The blue Spitfire PL983 ‘L’ is due to fly over several East of England hospitals after taking off from Duxford Airfield, in south Cambridgeshire, after 4pm on Sunday.

The plane will have a very special message – ‘THANK U NHS’ – painted under its elliptical wings.

The Spitfire was restored by family-owned Aircraft Restoration Company (ARCo), which restores vintage aircraft at the Imperial War Museum Duxford Airfield.

On its NHS flypast route, it is scheduled to pass over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City and the Lister Hospital in Stevenage, Herts.

It is due to fly over Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge around the time of the one-off ‘Clap for Carers’ event arranged for 5pm on Sunday, July 5 to commemorate the founding of the NHS in 1948.

So when and where can you see the ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire flypast on Sunday?

Here are the times and locations of where and when the Spitfire will be flying over Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

• 4.20pm – Duxford Airfield, Cambridgeshire

• 4.28pm – The New QEII Hospital, Welwyn Garden City (East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust)

• 4.33pm – Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, Luton (Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

• 4.36pm – Lister Hospital, Stevenage (East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust)

• 4.41pm – Bedford Hospital, Bedford (Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

• 4.47pm – Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon (North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust)

• 4.53pm – Witchford village near Ely

• 4.58pm – Fulbourn Hospital, Cambridge (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust)

• 5pm – Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge (Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

• 5.02pm – Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge (Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

• 5.10pm – Duxford Airfield.

The flight schedule might change, and timings are subject to weather conditions.

You can follow the event on social media using the #NHSSpitfire.

Anyone heading out to catch a glimpse of the Spitfire is asked to observe social distancing at all times.

For more on the Aircraft Restoration Company, visit www.aircraftrestorationcompany.com

