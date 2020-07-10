More drive-in movie dates announced for Knebworth

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House from the air. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House Knebworth House

More drive-in movie dates have been announced for Knebworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The popular Luna Drive-In Cinema season was due to finish at Knebworth House on Saturday, July 25, when Dirty Dancing will be screened.

Organisers have now extended their stay at Knebworth for a second time, with a series of new dates announced.

Films will now be screened until the end of the month.

And in a new partnership with the Royal Opera House and National Theatre Live, you will be able to watch some of the world’s finest performers and hear the breathtaking score of La traviata in the comfort and safety of your own car.

The Verdi classic will be screened outdoors at the Hertfordshire stately home on Sunday, July 26.

The Goonies will be the big screen entertainment on Monday, July 27, with doors opening at 8.30pm and the film starting an hour later.

The screening of Knives Out on Tuesday, July 28 has already sold out.

You can see the Oscar-winning Joker on Wednesday, July 29.

Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be doing The Time Warp in Knebworth Park on Thursday, July 30.

With July 17’s screening of Pretty Woman already sold out, there’s another chance to catch the Richard Gere and Julia Roberts movie at the drive-in on Friday, July 31.

Visit the Luna Cinema website www.lunadriveincinema.com for tickets.