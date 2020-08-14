Advanced search

Mill Green’s Teddy Bear fun day goes online

PUBLISHED: 14:24 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 14 August 2020

This year's Mill Green Teddy Bear Fun Day will take place online. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council

This year's Mill Green Teddy Bear Fun Day will take place online. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council

Welwyn Hatfield Council

A virtual teddy bear fun day will be held by Mill Green Museum this year.

The borough’s teddy bears are cleverly adapting to the ‘new normal’ and will be hosting their annual picnic virtually for the first time.

Swapping the woods for social media, the popular Mill Green Teddy Bear Fun Day will take place online on Wednesday, August 26.

Families can join lots of activities throughout the day and share their creations with Mill Green using the hashtag #TBFD2020.

Welwyn Hatfield councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: “The Teddy Bear Fun Day is one of Mill Green’s most highly anticipated events of the year and we couldn’t disappoint our grizzly friends – or their small owners for that matter!

“This will give families a chance to enjoy the usual teddy bear fun, safely at home.”

There will be a variety of events online throughout the day, including the Mill Green Bear name competition.

Other scheduled online events include:

10am: Colour in a Mill Green Bear and create their passport.

11am: Make and decorate your own biscuits ready for the picnic.

12pm: Watch the video and see how many of teddies you can spot around the Mill Green garden.

1pm: Make your own bear ears or crochet your own bear.

2pm: Relax with bears from the Mill Green collection as they listen to a story read by the museum curator.

3pm: Join the virtual teddy picnic and parade. Share photos of your own teddy bears all dressed up and enjoying their picnic.

Yoci, the Hertfordshire Year of Culture mascot, will also make a surprise appearance.

For more information, and to download resources for the activities, visit www.millgreenmuseum.co.uk/events/teddy-bear-fun-day

