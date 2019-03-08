Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Milton Jones tops the April Fools’ bill at comedy night in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:51 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 25 March 2019

Live at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

Live at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

The Alban Arena

Comedian Milton Jones has been added to the line-up of the second Live At The Alban Arena stand-up show.

Live at The Alban Arena line-up for April 1 in St Albans.Live at The Alban Arena line-up for April 1 in St Albans.

King of the surreal one-liners, the award-winning Milton is a regular panellist on the BBC’s Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

He headlines the comedy line-up set to entertain St Albans on Monday, April 1.

The April Fools’ Day show also features Angelos Epithemiou, burger van owner and cult oddity, best known for BBC Two’s Shooting Stars and his own Channel 4 series.

Others appearing are Desiree Burch, a New York stand-up now successful in the UK, and Ivo Graham, as seen on the BBC’s Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week.

As seen on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, BBC One’s Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo and more, The Guilty Feminist podcaster Desiree is a former Funny Women award-winner.

Hosting the night is the Edinburgh Comedy Award 2017 winner and Radio X co-host John Robins.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £25.

• For tickets and further information call the box office on 01727 844488 or visit www.alban-arena.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City girl chops her hair off for charity

Ronnie and her very long hair.

Mystery land development in South Mimms investigated by Hertsmere Borough Council after complaints

The mystery development on St Albans Road, South Mymms. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lane closed as tanker breaks down on M25 near Potters Bar

M25 traffic: One lane is closed anticlockwise between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 24 for Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Potters Bar security gates refused while cars on driveways targeted

The would-be thief is seen looking into the boot of a Mountway resident's car. Picture: supplied

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City girl chops her hair off for charity

Ronnie and her very long hair.

Mystery land development in South Mimms investigated by Hertsmere Borough Council after complaints

The mystery development on St Albans Road, South Mymms. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lane closed as tanker breaks down on M25 near Potters Bar

M25 traffic: One lane is closed anticlockwise between Junction 25 for Enfield and Junction 24 for Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Potters Bar security gates refused while cars on driveways targeted

The would-be thief is seen looking into the boot of a Mountway resident's car. Picture: supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn ladies enjoy taste of international rugby as USA visitors entertain home faithful

Welwyn hosted a touring side from the University of Connecticut.

Milton Jones tops the April Fools’ bill at comedy night in St Albans

Live at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Herts Jazz concerts to move to Sunday nights in St Albans

John Warren will appear at Herts Jazz's first Sunday night gig at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans. Supplied by Herts Jazz.

How do knife crime sentences compare with a decade ago?

We've been looking at the knife crime picture in Hertfordshire, and the UK as a whole. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists