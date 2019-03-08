Milton Jones tops the April Fools’ bill at comedy night in St Albans

Live at The Alban Arena in St Albans. The Alban Arena

Comedian Milton Jones has been added to the line-up of the second Live At The Alban Arena stand-up show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Live at The Alban Arena line-up for April 1 in St Albans. Live at The Alban Arena line-up for April 1 in St Albans.

King of the surreal one-liners, the award-winning Milton is a regular panellist on the BBC’s Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

He headlines the comedy line-up set to entertain St Albans on Monday, April 1.

The April Fools’ Day show also features Angelos Epithemiou, burger van owner and cult oddity, best known for BBC Two’s Shooting Stars and his own Channel 4 series.

Others appearing are Desiree Burch, a New York stand-up now successful in the UK, and Ivo Graham, as seen on the BBC’s Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week.

As seen on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, BBC One’s Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo and more, The Guilty Feminist podcaster Desiree is a former Funny Women award-winner.

Hosting the night is the Edinburgh Comedy Award 2017 winner and Radio X co-host John Robins.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £25.

• For tickets and further information call the box office on 01727 844488 or visit www.alban-arena.co.uk