Yarnbombers’ tribute to Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday

Hertford Yarnbombers' crocheted Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Secret Society of Hertford Crafters Secret Society of Hertford Crafters

Hertfordshire’s yarnbombers have paid tribute to Captain Tom Moore by crocheting the COVID-19 hero to mark his 100th birthday.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters are celebrating key workers, NHS staff and COVID-19 heroes during the coronavirus crisis.

Today’s figure is charity fundraiser and national hero Captain Tom Moore, who is 100 today.

He has been crocheted made by member Nikki King, who is in the army herself.

A member of the Irish Guards Band, Nikki said: “Captain Tom was in the army, so a connection is there, as I am in the army.

“He is such a brave gentleman, raising so much money and giving people hope.

“This is a key value in the army: selfless commitment, personal courage, discipline, loyalty and integrity are those that he has shown whilst doing his laps every day.”

SSOHC member Marilyn Taylor made his tiny medals and regimental badge in cross stitch and created his walker using needlepoint on plastic canvas and buttons for wheels.

Linda Williams knitted his tie using cocktail sticks.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters would like to wish Captain Tom Moore a very Happy 100th Birthday @captaintommoore https://t.co/BFr67zyRqr#stayhome#protectthenhs#savelives pic.twitter.com/8q9kYRI0Vs — Yarn Bomber (@YarnBomber100) April 30, 2020

“A great example of the way we all work together on projects,” said a Secret Society of Hertford Crafters spokesperson.

His blazer is made from dark navy cotton, trousers are grey wool, glasses are made from a piece of thin garden wire, and his tie is knitted.

A spokesperson said “The attention to detail is amazing.

“The badge and medals are so intricate and I love his walking stick perched on top of his walker. A super example of the variety of craft skills used in our group.”

The 130-strong yarnbombing community have so far made more than 55 different key workers who are supporting the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can follow the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters on their website at www.ssohc.co.uk, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/secretsocietyofhertfordcrafters/, on Twitter @yarnbomber100 and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bomberyarn/

To donate to The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters’ Key Workers & Covid-19 Heroes campaign, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/YarnBomber

