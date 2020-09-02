Explore Hertford Castle’s grounds on guided walk
Hertford Town Council
Explore historic Hertford Castle’s grounds on a free guided walk.
Founded by William the Conqueror, besieged in the reign of King John, and a favoured royal residence of Elizabeth I, it’s fair to say Hertford Castle is steeped in history.
You can discover more about the fortress that became a royal palace at free guided walks of the castle grounds later this month.
Taking place on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13, at 11am and 2pm, the tours last an hour and tell the story of the castle and how it shaped the county town.
The informative walk will looks at the remains of the impressive castle wall and the Gatehouse, an important and early example of brick building that foreshadowed later, more famous examples.
The tour will follow Government guidelines on social distancing and due to COVID-19 it will not be possible to visit the interior of the Gatehouse.
There are limited numbers and tickets must be pre-booked.
Visit gohertford.co.uk for more details.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.