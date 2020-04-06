Hatfield House helps the community and launches garden detective quiz for the kids
PUBLISHED: 14:53 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 23 April 2020
Hatfield House
New hens at Hatfield House are laying eggs that are being shared with the community while the gardening team at the stately home are growing fruit and veg for a local food bank.
At this time of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team at Hatfield House have been looking for ways to support the community.
Twenty-five Warren hens have joined the paddocks at Hatfield Park Farm and all the eggs they produce are being delivered to the local community and the Hatfield food bank.
The gardening team at the Hertfordshire stately home have also been busy growing fruit and vegetables that will also be shared with the local food bank.
To help provide some entertainment for little ones, the team at Hatfield House have also launched a Garden Detective Quiz.
This is a fun way for everyone to find out more about the great outdoors.
It is available to download on the Hatfield House website at www.hatfield-house.co.uk/latest-news/become-garden-detective/
A spokeswoman for Gascoyne Estates said: “More is being planned and as we all try and stay connected the team have also asked for people to share their special memories of Hatfield House via email or social media.
“Perhaps you were married in Old Hatfield and held your reception in the Old Palace?
“Perhaps you or one of your family worked on the Park or you grew up in one of our properties?
“Whatever your association, we would love to hear from you.”
Email your memories to news@gascoynececil.org or tag Hatfield House on Instagram @Hatfield_House
