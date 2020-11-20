Follow the Grinch Christmas Trail around Hertford Castle

There will be a Grinch Trail around Hertford Castle. Picture: Black Kite Productions. Black Kite Productions.

The Grinch hasn’t stolen Christmas in Hertford this year.

From Saturday, November 28 until Sunday, December 6, children and families can enjoy The Grinch Christmas Trail around the grounds of historic Hertford Castle.

Based on the book by Dr Seuss, this original trail follows along with the famous story, with images and short prose depicting the tale, so seasoned and new readers alike can join in.

At each location there will be a board with interactive activities, from singing along with the Who, to running after the Grinch and searching for the best way up Mount Crumpit.

Bring along a pen to complete the trail leaflet, available in the dispensers on each entrance into Hertford Castle, to fill in the words from the clues on each board to help make the sentence to save Christmas.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “The Grinch Christmas Trail will be a fun family activity as we head towards Christmas.

“There will be lots to do around the Castle grounds, and with the trail in place for nine days it can be completed over more than one visit.”

The trail is free of charge and self-guided.

There’s no need to book, just turn up and follow along with the trail maps.

Hertford Castle grounds are open to the public free of charge from 7.30am until 6.30pm during winter.