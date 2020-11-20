Advanced search

Follow the Grinch Christmas Trail around Hertford Castle

PUBLISHED: 13:25 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 20 November 2020

There will be a Grinch Trail around Hertford Castle. Picture: Black Kite Productions.

There will be a Grinch Trail around Hertford Castle. Picture: Black Kite Productions.

Black Kite Productions.

The Grinch hasn’t stolen Christmas in Hertford this year.

There will be a Grinch Trail around Hertford Castle. Picture: Hertford Town CouncilThere will be a Grinch Trail around Hertford Castle. Picture: Hertford Town Council

From Saturday, November 28 until Sunday, December 6, children and families can enjoy The Grinch Christmas Trail around the grounds of historic Hertford Castle.

Based on the book by Dr Seuss, this original trail follows along with the famous story, with images and short prose depicting the tale, so seasoned and new readers alike can join in.

At each location there will be a board with interactive activities, from singing along with the Who, to running after the Grinch and searching for the best way up Mount Crumpit.

Bring along a pen to complete the trail leaflet, available in the dispensers on each entrance into Hertford Castle, to fill in the words from the clues on each board to help make the sentence to save Christmas.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “The Grinch Christmas Trail will be a fun family activity as we head towards Christmas.

“There will be lots to do around the Castle grounds, and with the trail in place for nine days it can be completed over more than one visit.”

The trail is free of charge and self-guided.

There’s no need to book, just turn up and follow along with the trail maps.

Hertford Castle grounds are open to the public free of charge from 7.30am until 6.30pm during winter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Follow the Grinch Christmas Trail around Hertford Castle

There will be a Grinch Trail around Hertford Castle. Picture: Black Kite Productions.

ARISE Hatfield donate more than £2,000 to local projects

ARISE Haatfield have donated more than £2,000 to three organisations in Hatfield. Picture: supplied by ARISE Hatfield

POLL: Will you take the coronavirus vaccine?

Would you take a coronavirus vaccine? Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

New mayor of Hertsmere appointed after accusations of homophobia

Mayor of Hertsmere, Cllr Alan Plancey. Picture: Hertsmere Borough Council

Why now’s the time to get fit and stay fit to improve your physical wellbeing

GET FIT, STAY FIT: Everyone needs to be active every day to improve their health Picture: contributed