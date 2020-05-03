Advanced search

Coronavirus: May’s DogFest cancelled at Knebworth House

PUBLISHED: 16:06 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 26 March 2020

DogFest at Knebworth House from May 2 to May 3, 2020, has been cancelled this year. The festival for dogs and their owners will return to Hertfordshire in 2021. Picture: Louise Farrell / Tell Tails Photography

DogFest at Knebworth House from May 2 to May 3, 2020, has been cancelled this year. The festival for dogs and their owners will return to Hertfordshire in 2021. Picture: Louise Farrell / Tell Tails Photography

This year’s DogFest South at Knebworth House has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

DogFest will return to Knebworth House from May 8 to May 9, 2021. Picture: Louise FarrellDogFest will return to Knebworth House from May 8 to May 9, 2021. Picture: Louise Farrell

The ultimate festival for canines and their owners was due to return to Knebworth on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3.

But with Knebworth House, Park & Gardens now closed in compliance with Government advice, DogFest organisers have also called off this year’s event in Hertfordshire.

However, they have announced DogFest South dates for next year.

DogFest South 2021 is due to take place at Knebworth House on Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9.

A message from the DogFest team said: “We are sorry to announce that DogFest South, Knebworth House, on the 2nd and 3rd May 2020 has been cancelled due to the global spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19.

“This decision is following advice from the Government, Public Health England on mass gatherings and social distancing in the upcoming eight weeks.

“Our team will be contacting all DogFest South ticket holders via email with information on refunding your tickets.”

The statement added: “We are really disappointed we cannot go ahead this year but safety of our visitors, canine friends, sponsors, exhibitors is our utmost priority.

DogFest has been cancelled at Knebworth House due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Nigel Kirby PhotographyDogFest has been cancelled at Knebworth House due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Nigel Kirby Photography

“Please keep an eye on our social channels as we will be launching workshops, classes and some positive distraction for you and your pups over the coming weeks.

“We are sending all our love and support to you at this time, please take care of yourself and let’s look after our pets together.”

Visit www.dog-fest.co.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-update for more information.

DogFest is a fun day out for dog owners and their four-legged friends. Picture: Nigel Kirby PhotographyDogFest is a fun day out for dog owners and their four-legged friends. Picture: Nigel Kirby Photography

