Advanced search

Aircraft museum’s popular Sea Vixen is ‘true Cold War Warrior’

PUBLISHED: 11:38 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 03 June 2020

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum’'s Sea Vixen. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum’'s Sea Vixen. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

de Havilland Aircraft Museum

Alistair Hodgson, curator of the de Havilland Aircraft Museum, shares some of the Hertfordshire museum’s special attractions and hidden secrets. This week it is the DH.110 Sea Vixen.

The business end of the Sea Vixen - the tail and two jet exhausts. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.The business end of the Sea Vixen - the tail and two jet exhausts. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

An aircraft exhibit that’s particularly popular with our visitors is the DH.110 Sea Vixen.

It’s a big brute of an aircraft, and visitors can sit in the cockpit and get a feel for what it would have been like to be in control of a 17-ton supersonic naval jet fighter.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing for the Sea Vixen.

Developed in the early 1950s as a supersonic fighter for the RAF and the Royal Navy, the first prototype DH.110 Vixen broke up in mid-air during a high-speed display at the Farnborough Airshow in 1952, killing the two crew and 29 spectators on the ground.

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum'’s Sea Vixen in earlier days with its wings folded. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.The de Havilland Aircraft Museum'’s Sea Vixen in earlier days with its wings folded. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

This led to a complete redesign of the aircraft, and the RAF lost interest in the project as a result.

However, the Admiralty kept faith with de Havilland and the Vixen was redesigned specifically as a carrier-borne fighter and entered service as the Sea Vixen in 1959.

In total, nearly 180 Sea Vixens were built and they all served with the Royal Navy, flying from aircraft carriers until 1972.

Although some parts were built at Hatfield, most of the manufacturing was done at de Havilland’s Christchurch factory on the South Coast.

The front office - part of the pilot’s cockpit in the Sea Vixen. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.The front office - part of the pilot’s cockpit in the Sea Vixen. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

The Sea Vixen was the first fighter to dispense with guns and rely entirely on heat-seeking missiles – also built by de Havilland – as its armament.

As it turned out, Sea Vixens never fired a shot in anger.

They were true ‘Cold War Warriors’ and never took part in a real conflict.

Our Sea Vixen was built in 1960 and served aboard three aircraft carriers: HMS Centaur, Victorious and Eagle.

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum'’s Sea Vixen pictured at dusk. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.The de Havilland Aircraft Museum'’s Sea Vixen pictured at dusk. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

From 1969 to 1976 it was land-based at the Royal Aircraft Establishment and was used in trials of the ship-borne catapult launching systems.

It came to the de Havilland Aircraft Museum in 1976 and has been outdoors ever since.

But it will soon be brought into our new hangar, where it will be restored to its former glory.

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum at Salisbury Hall, London Colney, is currently closed.

The oldest aviation museum in the UK, it is dedicated to the preservation and display of de Havilland aircraft and the company’s heritage.

For more on the museum, visit www.dehavillandmuseum.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

One man arrested and one man left in hospital with a serious head injury after Welwyn Garden City altercation

You may have seen a police helicopter in the Peartree area last night. Picture: Herts Police.

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Aircraft museum’s popular Sea Vixen is ‘true Cold War Warrior’

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum’'s Sea Vixen. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum.

Hatfield McDonald’s reopens at the Galleria

McDonalds in Hatfield has reopened after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

Hatfield Rotary Club: Cash to be won by picking rugby team

Hatfield Rotary Club is organising a fundraising event with Rugby challenges. Picture: Pixabay.

Knebworth Golf Club captains take to three wheels to raise money for Herts Disability Sports Foundation

Knebworth Golf Club captains Peter Simmons and Brenda Smith are raising money for Herts Disability Sports Foundation.

Young Welwyn Hatfield artists could win prize in environmental-themed art competition

A Welwyn Hatfield art competition has been launched. Picture: WHBC.
Drive 24