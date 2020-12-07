Classic Ibiza set to return to Hatfield for summer concert

Classic Ibiza is set to return to Hatfield in 2021 with a bang – with tickets on sale now for next summer’s concert.

After being postponed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the classical-meets-dance music concert is scheduled to take place in the grounds of Hatfield House again on Saturday, August 21.

Classic Ibiza, in association with San Miguel, features a heady blend of Balearic-infused house music and iconic dance tracks from the White Isle, performed by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), alongside headline DJs and globally renowned vocalists.

In 2019, Classic Ibiza performed to 70,000 people in the UK and Spain.

Next summer’s Hatfield House show promises to be better than ever with an extra hour-long chill-out DJ slot, new tracks, an enhanced light show and, most importantly, even more toilets.

Social distancing measures, with capped audience numbers, are planned, if required.

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions and Classic Ibiza promoter, said: “Next summer’s show is going to be a blast. I think we’ll all be ready for a party by then!

“In addition to the safety measures that we have planned, we’ve really upped the ante by extending the programme, adding new tracks and enhancing the already fantastic light show.”

Organisers are working with We Are The Fair, a health and safety specialist event company, that helps large concerts, like Classic Ibiza, to take place safely in the current COVID environment.

We Are The Fair’s CEO, Nick Morgan, sits on the steering group of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), as well as Public Health England.

If social distancing is still required next summer, the concert site will be divided into ‘pods’, where the audience will be able to enjoy the music.

There will be a small fee for some of these pods, such as those in the area immediately in front of the stage, with pod sizes dependent on any guidelines in place at the time.

Pod fees will contribute to any additional safety measures that may be required.

These will include extra toilets specific to the zone that your pod is located, more regular toilet cleaning, hand sanitising stations throughout the site, additional stewards, as well as staggered entry and exit times.

Tickets went on general sale again today (Monday) via the Classic Ibiza website at £45 each, with discounts available for children and block bookings.

As audience numbers have been capped to enable social distancing, and many people chose to retain their tickets from this year, the 2021 concert is expected to sell-out shortly.

So, book your tickets now if you don’t want to miss what promises to be a truly memorable evening.

The concert begins with a ‘Chill-out DJ set’ by Classic Ibiza debutant, and former Pacha and Ministry of Sound resident, Jose Luis.

He will be playing a mix of laid-back, old-school house, laced with Latino beats – the perfect soundtrack to get you into the Balearic vibe of Classic Ibiza.

Organisers then take things up a notch as USO take to the stage with Goldierocks for the ‘Sundowner set’, with tracks from Orbital, Paul van Dyk, Roger Sanchez and many more.

USO have performed with dance music’s A-list, including Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Nightmares On Wax.

They have also backed the likes of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.

The rhythm builds further during Goldierocks’ House DJ set.

Goldierocks, aka Sam Hall, has celebrity following that includes Madonna, Giorgio Armani and Jade Jagger – and she’s performed exclusively for them all.

The concert then reaches a crescendo during the ‘Dance set’, when the orchestra and vocalists return to the stage as night falls and the grounds of Hatfield House turn into an al fresco nightclub with accompanying lasers.

Expect tracks from The Prodigy and The Shapeshifters, to Faithless and Underworld.

USO’s Stephen Hussey, Classic Ibiza’s conductor, arranger and musical producer, said: “I love Classic Ibiza – it’s the highlight of my year.

“There’s a unique pleasure for me in hearing the orchestrations that once existed only in my head being brought to life on stage.

“But the biggest thrill is the vibe and love that we get from our amazing audience.

“It’s very powerful and so much fun – I’ve really missed it!”

USO’s latest album, ‘Classic Ibiza II – Sundowners & Anthems’, is available now on all major digital platforms.