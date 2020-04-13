Yarnbombers celebrating our NHS, key workers and COVID-19 heroes

The Hertford Yarnbombers have been busy creating knitted and crochet figures of key workers and COVID-19 heroes during the coronavirus pandemic. Secret Society of Hertford Crafters

Hertfordshire’s yarnbombers are knitting and crocheting their tributes to the country’s key workers, the NHS and COVID-19 heroes.

Members of the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy making different key workers – more than 35 so far – who are supporting the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson said: “We wanted to find a way to celebrate the work they do and to thank them in some small way.

“This was the idea of Anne Haworth, one of the founder members of SSOHC, as an inventive way of showing appreciation.

“The response has been heart-warming.”

Anne came up with an initial list of about 25 key workers and the number keeps on growing.

“We’ve now extended our list to COVID-19 heroes,” added the SSOHC spokesperson.

“Anne is collecting them all in bit by bit and as she gets them, she takes a photo.

“Whoever has made the character writes a little backstory to go with it.”

The Hertford yarnbombers have been posting a photo of a different key worker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram each day since April 13, together with a little story about that key worker.

Many of the secret society’s 130-strong yarnbombing community have helped to make the figures, which include care worker Carrie, a Cruse volunteer, hospital cleaner Dolly, scientist Professor Hope, and veterinary nurse Lucy.

Among those to come are supermarket workers, a nurse, GP receptionist, and waste collector.

Some are crocheted and knitted, others have fabric outfits, and some logos are beautifully embroidered.

In addition to creating a little spark of joy during this difficult time, organisers are raising funds for two Hertfordshire charities – Citizens Advice Bureau - East Herts, and Carers in Hertfordshire:

To donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/YarnBomber