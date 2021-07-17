Host your own Battle Proms picnic party at home this weekend

Organisers of an annual picnic concert at Hatfield House are inviting you to ‘Bring the Battle Proms Home’ this weekend.

This Saturday should have seen the crowds gathering at Hatfield House for the 20th annual Battle Proms concert and an evening of music, fireworks, aerial displays and cannon fire.

However, organisers have had to postpone the classical concert until this time next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To keep the Battle Proms spirit alive, and to continue to support the great work of its charity partner SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity, the team invite you to host your own Battle Proms Picnic Party at home.

Whether or not you had planned to attend, why not get the family in the garden, or even have a socially distanced get-together with the neighbours?

“We’re all missing out on the things we were looking forward to this summer,” said event director Adam Slough, “so here’s an excuse for some stay-at-home fun.

“We will certainly be missing our Battle Proms family and hope people will keep in touch and share their picnic parties with us on social media.”

Visit the Battle Proms website at www.battleproms.com for lots of inspiration.

There’s free downloadable decorations, five hours of carefully selected musical playlists of sublime Battle Proms classics, a singalong of vintage favourites with the Battle Proms Belles, Battle Proms-inspired cocktails and more.

At the same time you can help to raise vital funds for the event’s charity partner, SSAFA.

Try your luck in the online raffle for a chance to win a tandem parachute jump with the Red Devils, plus a host of other prizes.

And, if you’ve really gone to town, take a picture of your picnic party to share with your other Battle Proms Picnic Party-goers on social media, and there are more opportunities to win prizes by entering the photo competition.

It won’t be quite the same of course.

“We haven’t included a cannon in this package,” said Battle Proms compere, BBC presenter Pam Rhodes, “as we’re not sure your neighbours would like it!

“But I bet that they’ll be wanting to join in with you by the time that you get to the end of the evening to sing the Last Night of the Proms favourites!”

With around 9,000 normally in attendance, there are so many Hertfordshire residents who were looking forward to the Hatfield House concert, so dig out the flags, roll out the bunting and join in this Saturday, or indeed any time that suits you.

All Battle Proms ticket holders have been contacted, but if you are unsure of the situation around the postponement of the event, you can go to www.battleproms.com/venues/hatfield-house for more info.

Next year’s Hatfield House Battle Proms Picnic Concert will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Tickets go on sale at the website on October 1.