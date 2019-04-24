The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody to be screened at Welwyn Garden City open-air cinema

Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August with eight films being screened over three days. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography © Zoe Cooper Photography, All rights Reserved

The Greatest Showman, A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody will be among the films screened at this year’s free outdoor cinema in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Cinema On The Green returns to Howardsgate this August with eight movies being shown over the course of three days.

Running from Thursday, August 22 to Saturday, August 24, two of the family films have been picked by organisers at Welwyn Garden City BID, with the other six picked by the public following various online polls.

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along beat competition from Dirty Dancing and Grease to win the public vote.

Fans of the circus-themed Hugh Jackman musical will be able to sing their hearts out to The Greatest Show and This Is Me on the opening night of Cinema On The Green on Thursday, August 22 at 7pm.

Families enjoying Cinema On The Green in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography Families enjoying Cinema On The Green in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

This is a completely free event, with no tickets required.

Earlier in the day, Finding Memo will be screened from noon in Howardsgate, with Matilda the 3.30pm movie.

Fans of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper can see the Oscar-winning A Star is Born on Friday, August 23 at 7pm.

Hotel Transylvania 3 will open the second day of Cinema On The Green in WGC at noon.

This will be followed by Pitch Perfect at 3.30pm.

The third and final day of the open-air cinema season will kick off with Incredible 2 at 3.30pm.

Barnstorming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody will rock WGC town centre on Saturday, August 24 at 7pm.

The free community event is fully funded by the businesses of Welwyn Garden City town centre, and has been organised by the Business Improvement District (BID) team.

Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August for three days of movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August for three days of movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

WGC BID chairman OJ Daya said: “Cinema On The Green has grown to be a favourite among the community.

“It was fantastic to see our town centre thriving with families enjoying a free day out in town.

“It was also wonderful to see local businesses taking up the opportunity to sponsor the films and to come out and promote themselves to the thousands of people attending.

“We anticipate this being a very popular event this year, so make sure you come early and prepared if you don't want to miss out!”

• What films are being shown at Cinema On The Green this year?

The chosen films for 2019 are:

• Day 1 – Thursday, August 22

12noon: Finding Nemo

3.30pm: Matilda

7.pm: Greatest Showman Sing-Along

• Day 2– Friday, August 23

12noon: Hotel Transylvania 3

3.30pm: Pitch Perfect

7pm: A Star Is Born

• Day 3 – Saturday 24 August 24

3.30pm: Incredibles 2

7pm: Bohemian Rhapsody.