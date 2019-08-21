Get there early for free outdoor cinema in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography © Zoe Cooper Photography, All rights Reserved

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre from today for three days - with film fans encouraged to get there early to grab a place.

Cinema on the Green takes place in Howardsgate from Thursday, August 22 to Saturday, August 24.

Eight movies will be screened outdoors over the three days.

Among the films being shown are The Greatest Showman Sing-Along today (Thursday) at 7pm, A Star Is Born on Friday evening and Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody on Saturday night.

There are no tickets or reserved seating, so movie-goers are asked to arrive early to avoid disappointment as numbers are restricted.

OJ Daya, chairman of Welwyn Garden City BID, said: "We are delighted to be able to offer such a fantastic free event for the community during the school holidays.

"We anticipate this being a very popular event this year, so make sure you come early and prepared if you don't want to miss out."

You can watch Finding Nemo at noon today (Thursday), with Matilda being screened at 3.30pm before The Greatest Showman Sing-Along at 7pm.

Hotel Transylvania 3, Pitch Perfect and A Star Is Born will be screened on Friday, August 23.

Again, the movies will be shown at noon, 3.30pm and 7pm.

The two big films on Saturday, August 24 will be Incredibles 2 at 3.30pm and Bohemian Rhapsody at 7pm.

- What films are being shown at Cinema On The Green this year?

- Thursday, August 22

noon: Finding Nemo

3.30pm: Matilda

7pm: The Greatest Showman Sing-Along.

- Friday, August 23

noon: Hotel Transylvania 3

3.30pm: Pitch Perfect

7pm: A Star Is Born.

- Saturday, August 24

3.30pm: Incredibles 2

7pm: Bohemian Rhapsody.