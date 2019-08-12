Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography © Zoe Cooper Photography, All rights Reserved

Free outdoor cinema returns to the centre of Welwyn Garden City next week for three days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cinema on the Green in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography Cinema on the Green in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Cinema on the Green will take place outside in Howardsgate from Thursday, August 22 to Saturday, August 24.

Funded by the businesses of WGC town centre and organised by the Business Improvement District (BID) team, eight movies will be screened over the three days.

You can watch Finding Nemo at noon on day one, with Matilda at 3.30pm before The Greatest Showman Sing-Along at 7pm.

Hotel Transylvania 3, Pitch Perfect and A Star Is Born will be screened on Friday, August 23.

Again, the movies will be shown at noon, 3.30pm and 7pm.

The two big films on Saturday, August 24 will be Incredibles 2 at 3.30pm and Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody at 7pm.

There are no tickets or reserved seating, so movie-goers are asked to arrive early to avoid disappointment as numbers are restricted for safety and enjoyment.

The viewing area will be cleared after each showing to give everyone an opportunity to see a film.

A-Plan Insurance will be giving out free cartons of drink to children during the weekday daytime films, and Domino's Pizza will also be on site.

OJ Daya, chairman of the WGC BID, said: "We are delighted to be able to offer such a fantastic free event for the community during the school holidays.

"We know how difficult it is to find things to do for the family that don't cost the earth, so we hope it will be well supported.

"We anticipate this being a very popular event this year, so make sure you come early and prepared if you don't want to miss out."