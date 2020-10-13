Advanced search

Enjoy 'bubble screenings' at Welwyn Garden City's Campus West cinema

PUBLISHED: 15:33 13 October 2020

The cinema at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City is open with safety measures in place. Picture: Campus West

While multiplex chain Cineworld has temporarily closed its UK venues, the cinema at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City is still open for business.

The council-run facility is showing the latest movie releases alongside National Theatre Live screenings and cinema exclusive recorded live music events.

These include everything from music legends Stevie Nicks and Nick Cave in concert, to National Theatre’s War Horse and Harold Pinter’s Uncle Vanya.

READ MORE: War Horse returns to cinema screens for Remembrance Day

A spokesperson for Campus West said: “Now, more than ever, we need to support our local cinema – and here at Campus West, we have an incredible selection of films for everyone to enjoy.”

Campus West is one of the first cinemas in the country to adapt to new COVID-19 conditions by introducing ‘bubble screenings’.

These are a great way for two families or two households in a bubble to share a private screening to celebrate a birthday or special occasion.

Limited to six people, in line with the rule of six, you can relax in style and comfort with the whole of Campus West Screen 1 to yourselves.

It costs £60 for films and £96 for Live on Screen events, such as War Horse.

For more on bubble screenings, visit www.campuswest.co.uk/bubble-screenings

