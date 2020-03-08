Advanced search

Mountain thrills and spills at film festival in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 20:12 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:12 08 March 2020

The Banff Mountain Film Festival can be enjoyed at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Ben Tibbetts

The Banff Mountain Film Festival can be enjoyed at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Ben Tibbetts

Ben Tibbetts

Adrenaline junkies can satisfy their celluloid fix at a thrilling night of short adventure films in St Albans.

Film Danny Day Care can be seen at The Banff Mountain Film Festival at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Dave MackisonFilm Danny Day Care can be seen at The Banff Mountain Film Festival at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Dave Mackison

The Banff Mountain Film Festival stops by The Alban Arena on its world tour on Thursday, March 19.

Witness epic human-powered feats, life-affirming challenges and mind-blowing cinematography - all on the big screen - at the most prestigious film festival of its kind.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival showcases a new collection of short films made by the world's best adventure filmmakers and explorers as they push themselves to the limits in the most remote and stunning corners of the globe.

It's an adrenaline-fuelled event with free prize giveaways that is guaranteed to ignite your passion for adventure, action and travel.

Film Danny Day Care can be seen at The Banff Mountain Film Festival at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Dave MackisonFilm Danny Day Care can be seen at The Banff Mountain Film Festival at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Dave Mackison

This year's edition of the festival will bring the St Albans audience based jumpers in Mexico, 20,000 mile odysseys across the globe, high-speed and death-defying ski runs in Canada, a cultural coming together as two countries tightrope walk across international borders, and the most extreme babysitting you'll ever see.

Films include Charge, The Flip, ​Up to Speed, The Imaginary Line and Danny Day Care.

For full details of all of the short films playing at the event, head over to banff-uk.com/films and look for the RED film programme.

There's still tickets left for the St Albans date and they cost £14 and concessions £12.50.

French Skydiver Remi Angeli flies through the air in The Flip, one of the films to be screened at The Alban Arena in St Albans as part of the Banff Mountain Film Festival.French Skydiver Remi Angeli flies through the air in The Flip, one of the films to be screened at The Alban Arena in St Albans as part of the Banff Mountain Film Festival.

To book online visit www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.

Up To Speed can be seen at The Banff Mountain Film Festival at The Alban Arena in St Albans.Up To Speed can be seen at The Banff Mountain Film Festival at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

The Flip can be seen as part of The Banff Mountain Film Festival at The Alban Arena in St Albans.The Flip can be seen as part of The Banff Mountain Film Festival at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

The Flip can be seen at The Banff Mountain Film Festival at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: suppliedThe Flip can be seen at The Banff Mountain Film Festival at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: supplied

