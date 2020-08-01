Latest movie screenings set for The Screen Space cinema at Hatfield House

The Screen Space is putting on fitness sessions, picnic movies, drive-in cinema and live comedy in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space Supplied by The Screen Space / Loudbird PR

Pretty Woman, Grease, Dirty Dancing and The Greatest Showman are among the movies to be screened this week at an open-air cinema running in the grounds of Hatfield House.

The Screen Space will continue showing family favourites, kids’ movies and blockbusters, as well as hosting fitness and wellness classes, at the Hertfordshire stately home until the end of August.

Featuring a massive screen, the concept is the brainchild of Matt Gourd and has been running in Hatfield Park since July 4.

Following Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody this evening (Sunday, August 2), you can see Christopher Robin at 2pm on Monday, August 3.

Dolittle will be screened at 5pm tomorrow and ABBA-inspired musical Mamma Mia! at 8pm.

The Lego Batman Movie will kick off proceedings on Tuesday, August 4, with Aladdin at 5pm and Tom Cruise in Cocktail at 8pm.

On Wednesday, August 5, kids can enjoy The Flying Seagull Project at 10am.

They will also return at the same time the following week on Wednesday, August 12.

Animated movie sequel Finding Dory is the 2pm movie on Wednesday, followed by Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back at 5pm.

There’s drive-in cinema planned for 8pm with The Lighthouse being screened.

With social distancing measures in place, families can enjoy Frozen 2 on Thursday, August 6 at 2pm.

That picnic movie will be followed by Hairspray at 5pm, and Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman at 8pm.

There’s a chance to see Toy Story on the big screen at 2pm on Friday, August 7.

Fans of Grease will be singing along with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John from 5pm.

Nobody will be putting Baby in the corner at 8pm when Dirty Dancing will be entertaining audience members.

Following Saturday morning’s various fitness sessions, Toy Story 2 will be shown on August 8 at 2pm.

Audrey Hepburn classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s is the 4pm film favourite.

Families can see The Little Mermaid and The Lion King during the afternoon on Sunday, August 9.

It’s then time to join the circus as Hugh Jackman stars in The Greatest Showman at 8pm.

Frozen, A Wrinkle in Time and horror movie sequel IT Chapter Two are due to be shown on Monday, August 10.

Picnic movies planned for Tuesday, August 11 include Abominable and Spies in Disguise before an evening screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Smallfoot, Horrid Henry the Movie and Get Out are the films currently scheduled for Wednesday, August 12.

Animated hits A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Trolls World Tour are both on during the afternoon on Thursday, August 13 followed by Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen at 8pm.

To book tickets, visit https://thescreen.space