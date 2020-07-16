Advanced search

University students get creative for virtual final year degree show

16 July, 2020 - 15:44
Work by fine art student Jordan Simpson celebrates the beauty of black culture and history

Supplied by University of Hertfordshire

Onwards and upwards... Creative art students in Hatfield are showcasing their innovative final year degree projects online.

Fine art student Jordan Simpson's work celebrates the beauty of black culture and history

Students from the University of Hertfordshire School of Creative Arts have defied the coronavirus pandemic to complete their final year projects.

They are now showcasing their impressive talent in a virtual degree show, entitled ‘Onwards, upwards, let’s go!’.

The online show offers the chance to see the creativity of some of the brightest emerging talent at the Hatfield university, who have shown spirit and determination in challenging times to produce an impressive array of work.

This year’s students had to work particularly hard and overcome obstacles to complete projects without access to the university and resources.

2D animation student finalist in the Rookies Awards 2020, Zixuan Fan, produced an impressive final year project2D animation student finalist in the Rookies Awards 2020, Zixuan Fan, produced an impressive final year project

Their work is being displayed on a bespoke website, offering viewers access to images and information about the students.

Dean of the School of Creative Arts, Phil Healey, said: “We are particularly proud to be able to share our students’ brilliant work in art, design, music and screen this year.

“They have really shone through these dark times, and as exciting creative stars we wish them all a bright future.”

The virtual show celebrates the talent of graduating students from across Creative Arts undergraduate courses, from animation to architecture, digital media to design crafts, fashion to art therapy, fine art to film and television, graphics to games, illustration to interiors, model making to music, product design to photography and much more.

Irene Indiran developed an asthma inhaler with a long battery life specifically designed for childrenIrene Indiran developed an asthma inhaler with a long battery life specifically designed for children

Highlights include a 2D animation student finalist in the Rookies Awards 2020, Zixuan Fan, who has produced an impressive final year project, and product and industrial design student Irene Indiran, who has developed an asthma inhaler with a long battery life specifically designed for children.

Fine art student Jordan Simpson’s work celebrates the beauty of black culture and history.

Commenting on the difficulties of finishing her project during lockdown, Jordan said: “I initially found it challenging to adjust to moving back to my family home.

“Once I settled in and found my passion again, I found the pandemic allowed me the chance to experiment with new artistic styles.

“As a black female artist, this time allowed me to fully express my feelings and passion in a way I could never be able to do before.”

The School of Creative Arts Digital Degree Show 2020 went live at noon today at www.degreeshows.herts.ac.uk

