Living Crafts at Hatfield House postponed until October 2020

Living Crafts at Hatfield House has been postponed to October 8 to October 11, 2020. Supplied by Living Crafts

Organisers of a major celebration of British craft have postponed their annual event in Hatfield until later in the year.

Living Crafts was due to take place at Hatfield House over the VE Day 75th anniversary weekend from Thursday, May 7 to Sunday, May 10.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced show promoters to push the festival back until the autumn.

One of the largest craft events in the country, it is now scheduled to take place at the Hertfordshire stately home from Thursday, October 8 to Sunday, October 11, 2020.

A message posted on the Living Crafts website states: “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and Government advice concerning mass gatherings, Living Crafts at Hatfield House is being postponed and will now take place from Thursday, October 8 to Sunday, October 11.

“We had not wanted to take this measure unless it was absolutely necessary but the health and safety of our visitors and everyone connected to the event is of paramount importance.

“It would clearly be irresponsible to hold the event under the current health guidance which we need to follow.”

People who have bought advance tickets or workshop tickets will receive a full refund.

Organisers added: “We hope that you and your family stay healthy during this difficult time and we look forward to welcoming you to Living Crafts later in the year.”

Perfect for craft lovers, Living Crafts is a one-stop creative and shopping experience showcasing the talents and skills of hundreds of acclaimed designer makers.

Celebrating contemporary, British craft of an exceptional standard, visitors to can buy unique designs or commission beautifully crafted work direct from the specially selected makers.

Open from 10am to 5pm each day, you can also enjoy spectacular craft demonstrations, masterclasses and workshops, and have an inspiring day out in the magnificent setting of Hatfield House.

Visitors can also enjoy the festival atmosphere, live entertainment, refreshments, jazz and Pimm’s and there plenty of places to sit and relax.

Admission this October includes entry to the stunning West Gardens at Hatfield House.

Visit www.livingcrafts.co.uk for more information on Living Crafts and to buy tickets.

Your visit to Living Crafts at @Hatfield_House this October includes entry to the stunning west gardens - resplendent in their autumn glory! pic.twitter.com/fuPtDSU14q — Living Crafts (@LivingCraftsUK) April 5, 2020