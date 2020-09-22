Gallery

New Hertfordshire online wildlife photography exhibition launched to support charities

These little owlets photographed by Henrietta Buxton is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Henrietta Buxton Henrietta Buxton / Supplied by Hertfordshire Community Foundation

A charity photo exhibition of Hertfordshire’s stunning wildlife has gone live online.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This Blue Tit in blossom photo taken by Robin Lowry features in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry This Blue Tit in blossom photo taken by Robin Lowry features in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry

Herts in Focus is a new online photographic collection produced by 11 local photographers.

The images, which capture some of the beautiful wildlife of Hertfordshire, are being released in a virtual way to raise funds to help the local grassroot charities of Hertfordshire.

Money raised from the sale of the photographic prints will be donated to Hertfordshire Community Foundation, which provides grants to families in crisis, grassroots charities and voluntary groups, helping some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

Launched today (Tuesday, September 22), two new photos are being released each day for 30 days alongside a short story about each picture.

This duckling photo by Henrietta Buxton is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Henrietta Buxton This duckling photo by Henrietta Buxton is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Henrietta Buxton

Henrietta Buxton, who coordinated the exhibition, said: “Photography is my passion, it captures moments in time, inspires me and through it I meet lots of interesting new people – including my fellow photographers who have generously contributed to this exhibition to make it possible.

“I wanted to help my local community and thought that an exhibition would be a wonderful way to bring people together and at the same time introduce them to our local community foundation, which provides vital support to Hertfordshire’s charitable sector.”

The photos will be published on Herts in Focus’ social media pages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and on the exhibition’s website where prints can be purchased.

The A4 prints mounted in an A3 frame are on sale for a donation of £60.

Photo Buzzard Soaring by Robin Lowry is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry Photo Buzzard Soaring by Robin Lowry is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry

Henrietta added: “Although the exhibition can’t go ahead as originally planned, we felt that we may be able to achieve even more if we held an online exhibition, reaching more people and hopefully raising even more money for this worthy cause.

“We hope that people will enjoy the photos and are inspired to help us to help those in need in our local communities.”

Helen Gray, foundation director for Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF), said: “We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the photographers who have so generously provided these stunning photos, and for everyone who has expressed an interest in purchasing prints.

“The collection is truly inspiring and showcases some of the most beautiful wildlife of our county.

The apple of my eye! This photo of a bank vole by Linda McDermott is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Linda McDermott The apple of my eye! This photo of a bank vole by Linda McDermott is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Linda McDermott

“Sadly, everyone’s experience of life in Hertfordshire isn’t always beautiful or easy and people are struggling through serious social issues in every part of our county.

“Monies raised through the sale of prints will help HCF to make Hertfordshire a better place, for everyone.”

Over the past three decades Hatfield-based HCF has funded thousands of local initiatives addressing complex social issues including domestic abuse, learning disabilities, bereavement, homelessness, mental health and many more.

Grants have enabled music therapy groups to help people affected by dementia, support courses for carers of young people affected by ADHD and autism, increased capacity for a domestic abuse support services, and funding for bedside hospital visits for people of all ages affected by hair loss.

This barn owl photograph by Robin Lowry is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry This barn owl photograph by Robin Lowry is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry

As lockdown was implemented, HCF provided grants to enable local charities to adapt and continue to support their beneficiaries.

Grants included funds to Citizen Advice to provide vital advice and guidance remotely.

Money has also helped support telephone counselling and conflict coaching for vulnerable families, including those experiencing domestic violence.

Assistance has been given to help volunteers to support the isolated and elderly, providing free transport for hospital visits and delivery of prescriptions and food.

This photo of a grebe and its chicks taken by Robin Lowry features in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry This photo of a grebe and its chicks taken by Robin Lowry features in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry

Funds have also been made available for many other valuable and vital organisations helping the elderly and vulnerable during the pandemic.

The framed photo prints from the exhibition will be on sale until the end of year, and all proceeds will be donated to Hertfordshire Community Foundation.

To view the online exhibition, visit www.hertsinfocus.com

For more about local giving and how Hertfordshire Community Foundation helps charities to help local people, visit www.hertscf.org.uk

The only way is up for this kingfisher snapped by Robin Lowry. The photo features in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry The only way is up for this kingfisher snapped by Robin Lowry. The photo features in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry

Should you wish to make a donation to HCF, you can do so on their JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/hertscf

Bunny Love by Robin Lowry is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry Bunny Love by Robin Lowry is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry

Starlings by Robin Lowry is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry Starlings by Robin Lowry is featured in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Robin Lowry

This kestrel photograph by Russell Savory features in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Russell Savory This kestrel photograph by Russell Savory features in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Russell Savory

Little Owl photograph Geronimo taken by Russell Savory features in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Russell Savory Little Owl photograph Geronimo taken by Russell Savory features in the Herts in Focus online wildlife photography exhibition for grant making charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation. Picture: Russell Savory